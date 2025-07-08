WASHINGTON –– While announcing the rollout of a plan aimed at curtailing ownership of American farmlands by nationals and corporations from China and other adversarial nations, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday the Trump administration plans to continue its removal of farmworkers who are in the U.S. illegally.

"Mass deportations continue, but in a strategic and intentional way as we move the workforce toward more automation and toward a 100% American workforce,” Rollins said



Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer added a little more context Tuesday afternoon during a Cabinet meeting, saying the administration plans to have a “concierge approach” to the “H programs” — temporary work visas, such as H-2A visas for agricultural workers — but that the approach would not include “an amnesty program”



“We must be strategic in how we are implementing the mass deportations so as to not compromise our food supply,” Rollins said, later clarifying, “So no amnesty under any circumstances. Mass deportations continue, but in a strategic and intentional way as we move the workforce toward more automation and toward a 100% American workforce.”

The agriculture secretary noted a provision of the reconciliation bill signed into law last week requiring able-bodied, childless adults between the ages of 18 and 64 to work at least 80 hours a month to be eligible to receive Medicaid benefits.

“There are plenty of workers in America, but we just have to make sure we are not compromising today especially in the context of everything we are thinking about right now,” she said.

During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday afternoon, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer added a little more context, saying the administration plans to have a "concierge approach" to the "H programs" — temporary work visas, such as H-2A visas for agricultural workers — but that the approach would not include "an amnesty program" for undocumented laborers.

“We have developed a new office to answer the need of our farmers and ranchers and producers and not to displace the American worker and fall within the law," Chavez-DeRemer said.

Tuesday’s update came about one week after President Donald Trump said he was working to create a “temporary pass” for migrants who are employed by farms or hotels after the industries put pressure on the president about the impact his immigration policies is having on their workforces. Agriculture leaders have warned that mass deportation of farmworkers would limit the labor pool and could disrupt the country’s food chains.

The agriculture secretary's morning remarks came as she joined several other Cabinet members — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi and trade adviser Peter Navarro — for a joint news conference about the National Farm Security Action Plan, which seeks to guard U.S. farmland, food supply and research from foreign influence and interference.

Republican state officials from Alabama, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee were also on hand for the announcement, which included how the Agriculture Department plans to work with congressional leaders and state officials to ban sales of farmland to Chinese buyers and other nationals of foreign adversaries.

Many states have already enacted varying laws to limit or stop land purchases by Chinese citizens and companies as well as by individuals and entities from other countries with which the U.S. has hostile relations. Some specifically address property around military bases and other critical infrastructure.

“When you look at our bases here in the United States or around the world, we ought to know who owns that land around strategic bases,” Hegseth said in a social media post with Rollins. “Where are they from? Are they Americans, and if not, why?”

Rollins alluded to further action through executive order, as well as future efforts by federal agencies to “claw back” some of the estimated 346,915 agricultural acres held by Chinese-owned companies, according to a 2022 USDA report.

Rollins noted that she had canceled seven “active agreements” with entities in adversarial, foreign countries and ended contracts and research arrangements between the Agriculture Department and 70 scientists who are citizens from “countries of concern” such as China. A request made to the Agriculture Department for more information about these cancellations was not immediately returned.

She also said she hopes to work with elected officials nationwide.

“I have to believe that even the Democrat governors and even the blue states realize what a massive threat this is to national security and how important it is,” Rollins said. “We plan to work with everyone, no matter which party, no matter which side of the aisle they're from, to ensure that the people of this country and our agriculture farmland is protected.”

Another agenda item in Rollins’ seven-point farm security plan is to prevent, defend against and mitigate agricultural biosecurity threats to crops and livestock, including through the development of vaccines.

Bondi cited the recent arrests of two Chinese scientists accused of conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus, which she described as “potential agroterrorism weapons,” into the country and another who was charged with mailing concealed, biological materials into the U.S.