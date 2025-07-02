With the slimmest of margins, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has little room for error as he tries to usher President Donald Trump’s tax and spending agenda through the House for the second time.

The president says the legislation, with its more than $4 trillion in tax cuts, would unlock a new era of American prosperity. Democrats argue the bill would slash the SNAP food stamp program, climate programs, and Medicaid to fund lower taxes for millionaires and billionaires.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., an emergency room physician, said the impact on hospitals not just in his district but across the country could be grave.

“You can't take $1 trillion out of the healthcare system without it affecting everybody in our community. And whether you have Medicaid or whether you have private insurance, you're going to suffer. You're going to pay more, and you may lose the doctor in your community, in your community health clinic or at your hospital,” said Ruiz.

According to a Pew Research poll last month, 49% of Americans surveyed opposed the bill, while 29% approved the legislation. 21% said they were unsure about where they stood on it.

Democrats are hoping to capitalize on the bill’s unpopularity – particularly in swing districts such as those represented by Reps. David Valadao, Young Kim, and Ken Calvert in California. According to the California Health Care Foundation, 67% of Valadao’s constituents are on Medicaid, the most of any congressional district in the country.

“I would hope that they would find some of that courage that John McCain had when he helped save the Affordable Care Act. But I'm not going to hold my breath because we have seen Republicans threaten to hold their vote. We've seen them express concern. But then when it comes down to taking action, they're not doing it. And so they're known to cave,” said Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.

Every vote is crucial. Only four Republican no votes are needed to reject the bill. Some Democrats say this is the most important vote of those Republicans’ careers.

“This is a very, very important bill. People are going to be talking about this for generations. It may be the most important vote that David Valadao, Young Kim and Ken Calvert ever take,” said Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif.

“Healthcare is a big issue in America,” added Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif. “Health care is big and we're just about to find out how big it really is.”

Calvert is defending his support of the bill, telling Spectrum News in a statement that “I agree with my colleagues that this is a historically important vote. It’s a vote to protect my constituents from a massive tax increase that’s looming if Congress fails to act.”

He added that he “pledged to voters that I would protect them from massive tax hikes, and that’s exactly what I am going to do. I’m also going to help them by passing no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, expand the child tax credit, and expand the SALT deduction. We know all too well that California Democrats have never met a tax increase they haven’t liked. Thankfully, unlike in Sacramento, they’re not in charge in Washington, D.C.”

We also reached out to both Valadao and Kim offices to request interviews and statements about where they stand on the bill and for a response to their democratic colleagues, but our inquiries went unanswered.