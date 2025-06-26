The midterms are still more than a year away, but Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is already plotting out how to flip the House in 2026. And President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” is already playing a key role in her plan.

“All I want to do is to defeat this bill, or make sure there's a price to pay for the Republican,” the California Democrat told Spectrum News.

Every House Republican, with the exception of Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. and Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, voted for the president’s tax and spending agenda, which includes cuts to Medicaid that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates could kick millions off of their publicly funded health insurance.

Republicans argue they are simply adding work requirements to weed out “waste, fraud, and abuse” in the Medicaid system. But Pelosi argues “our children, our seniors, our people with disabilities, are not waste, fraud and abuse.”

With Democrats in the minority, there is little Pelosi or her colleagues in the House can do to intercede when it comes to this reconciliation package. The legislative tool is designed to give the party with a majority in both chambers the ability to pass the bill without including Democrats.

So Pelosi and her army of volunteers are working the phones not of Congress, but of the constituents of swing district Republicans.

“We have many calls going out there, whether it's calls or texts or communications into the Republican districts from their own constituents. Nothing is more eloquent to a member of Congress than the voice of his or her own constituents,” said Pelosi.

Her staff estimates that nearly 143,000 calls have been made by Team Pelosi in partnership with Grassroots Democrats HQ and the California Democratic Party and Labor to constituents in Reps. David Valadao, Young Kim, and Ken Calvert’s district in the last several weeks alone.

When asked if this will be the defining issue that helps Democrats flip the House in the 2026 midterms, Pelosi said Democrats “fully intend to win the House.”

“We only need three votes. I would like 30. Somewhere in between is probably where we end up,” she said. Pelosi pointed out that the debate over cuts to Medicaid is similar to Republicans’ attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act during Trump’s first administration.

Democrats gained 41 seats that cycle.

“People said to me, ‘aren't you lucky that health care became the central issue of the election?' I said ‘we weren't lucky, we made our own luck. We took this to the public in a very personal way,’ and that's what we're doing,” she continued.

Earlier this week, Valadao led a letter along 15 other Republicans in swing districts asking Senate Majority Leader John Thune not to make further cuts to Medicaid when finalizing the upper chamber’s text. Pelosi called that “a joke.”

“The fact is, they voted for hundreds of billions of dollars to be taken from Medicaid, and they want to get points for saying, don't do more,” Pelosi said. “You have already given your anointment to a terrible thing to happen to your constituents.”

According to the California Health Care Foundation, 67% of Valadao’s constituents are on Medicaid, the most of any congressional district in the country.

Valadao told Spectrum News in a statement that “Medicaid is a critical program for my constituents in CA-22, which is why I’ve been working closely with my colleagues in both the House and Senate to ensure any final budget reconciliation bill continues coverage for our most vulnerable and doesn’t unfairly penalize California.”

“Sending a letter to Speaker Johnson and Majority Leader Thune expressing concerns with the Medicaid changes in the Senate’s version of H.R. 1 is just one of the many steps I’ve taken to advocate for the Central Valley throughout this process, and while former Speaker Pelosi may choose to dismiss those efforts, I’ll continue using every tool available to protect care for our communities,” he added.

Pelosi also criticized Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican and Thune's predecessor, for comments he reportedly made in a closed door meeting with Senate Republicans that Americans would “get over” Medicaid cuts.

“They are changing the character and the culture of America by saying what Mitch McConnell said, ‘don't worry if they're talking about making too many cuts to Medicaid, they'll get over it.’ No, people are not going to get over not having access to health care, not having their rural hospital open, not having their children with disabilities have the needs that they should have, not having our children with special needs having what they need. No, they're not going to get over it,” said Pelosi. “But that insensitivity, that cruelty, that stupidity, is something that we must fight, and there must be a price for them going down that route.”

A spokesperson for McConnell told Spectrum News that “Senator McConnell was speaking about the people who are abusing Medicaid – the able-bodied Americans who should be working – and the need to withstand Democrats’ scare tactics when it comes to Medicaid,” when he was speaking to Republican senators earlier this week.

“Senator McConnell was urging his fellow members to highlight that message to our constituents and remind them that we should all be against waste, fraud, and abuse while working to protect our rural hospitals and have safety nets in place for people that need it,” the spokesperson added.

Republicans have been taking their legislative cues from Trump for some time now, which Pelosi doesn’t seem surprised by. It could very well be their Achilles heel.

“Fear is a terrible thing in politics. They're afraid of the president. They should be afraid of the power on the votes of their people if they want to do a good job for their constituents and have a job in Congress,” she said.

For now, her army of volunteers are continuing to make their calls to constituents, including those of Senators Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. She’s watching the president’s poll numbers closely and the public approval rating on the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Next, three and a half, four months, I'll be able to tell you how many seats we're going to win next year,” Pelosi teased. “I could tell people in – [20]05 what would happen in '06 and in '17 what would happen in '18. And I'll tell you in the fall what our prospects are.”