SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As an immigrant advocate and someone who has accompanied immigrants for eight years as a volunteer with the advocacy group Norcal Resist, Autumn Gonzalez said their work right now at the immigration courts is more important than ever.

"We’ve seen two to three people get taken [by ICE agents], several days a week," Gonzalez said. “There are multiple ICE agents up on the court floors, and they seem to be just stalking the proceedings and waiting for opportunities to grab people. So it’s very real and it’s very scary.”

On this day, NorCal Resist volunteers said they witnessed three men being taken by ICE at the John Moss Federal Building in downtown Sacramento.

Top White House adviser Stephen Miller has set a target of 3,000 arrests per day for the agency.

Gonzalez said things are much different from last year.

“Biden also deported a lot of people,” Gonzalez said. “But the difference was that people at least had their opportunity to go through their court process.”

ICE raids at farms, car washes, and other businesses have fueled fear in immigrant communities.

Syracuse University data shows ICE is detaining over 56,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said certain areas shouldn’t be targeted.

“I’m never going to do anything to hurt our farmers. And you can also say the leisure business, etc.. You’ve got people that have worked at farms for 20 years. It’s very hard to go in there and say, you know, yeah, you’re coming out.”

But others in his administration haven’t directed ICE to pull back on certain areas.

Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, a longtime presidential faith advisor and head of the Hispanic Evangelical Association, who regularly speaks with the president, said he supports deporting undocumented criminals—a stance he helped promote while campaigning for President Trump.

But said entrenched hard-working undocumented people are wrongly being caught up in the mix.

“I’m in complete alignment with President Donald J. Trump, 100% as it pertains to his immigration policies,” Rodriguez said. “100%. There is a glitch in the system that has to be addressed immediately.”

Rodriguez said he has heard from other Hispanic evangelical leaders in LA who are worried about the situation, with one telling him they have lost a third of their parishioners at their Sunday service.

He said these are the same people who voted for the president, but there is great anxiety among Hispanic people.

He said that if California worked with ICE, there would be better information sharing and a reduced need for a wide net to be cast in order to locate criminals.

As far as ICE agents waiting in hallways in federal buildings.

“I was told that the reason that’s taking place is because they are only targeting those who have already received previous deportation orders,” Rodriguez said. “That they are there only to implement deportation orders.”

Gonzalez said those who come to their scheduled hearing or appointment are the ones officials should want to give a fair chance.

“These are people who really, really believe in the system that the U.S. has set up and promised them, and they’re trying to comply with, even though they’re scared to be here,” Gonzalez said.

She said they’ll continue to do what they can to support those trying to make a life in the U.S.