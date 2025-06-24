New data shows tourism in upstate New York could take a hit as border crossings between the U.S. and Canada continue to plummet.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, nearly 400,000 fewer travelers crossed the upstate New York-Canadian border via land in May 2025 compared to May 2024 — a nearly 25% decrease.

The chart below shows how crossings have declined at specific points of entry across the state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says the drop is impacting local businesses and the tourism economy that relies on a summer boost. He blames the Trump administration's trade war with Canada for the decline.

“This new data shows again how it is upstate New York families paying the price for Trump’s tariff war and his insults hurled at our top trading partner, Canada," said Schumer. "From Buffalo to Watertown to Plattsburgh, our shops, hotels, restaurants and thousands of good-paying jobs rely on summer tourism for success. New York House Republicans know Trump’s tariff war with Canada is hurting our communities, but even as the numbers show how badly this is hurting our businesses and jobs they refuse to act. House Republicans need to pass the bipartisan resolution the Senate has already acted on to end Trump’s destructive trade war with Canada, helping to restore our cherished friendly relationship with our next-door neighbor and major economic partner.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and also threatened to annex the country. That prompted some Canadians to cancel travel plans to the U.S. and stop buying American products.

According to online global travel data provider OAG, bookings from Canada to the U.S. are down 70% from the same time last year. OAG expects a 10% drop in Canadians entering the U.S. to result in roughly $2 billion in business losses.

Schumer says earlier this year, the Senate passed a bipartisan resolution to end tariffs on Canada. He's calling on House Republicans to take up the measure and pass it as well. Schumer also says Senate Democrats are pushing for tariff exemptions for small businesses.