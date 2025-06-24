WASHINGTON — Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., has been elected by House Democrats to be the next ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, an influential role with a higher profile than many committee seats for the minority party in Congress.

At 47, Garcia is the youngest Democrat to hold the title of ranking member on any committee this Congress. His victory also makes him the fifth California representative to be the top Democrat on a committee in the 119th Congress.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as ranking member for the Oversight Committee,” he told reporters moments after the results were announced by the House Democratic Caucus. “It is, I think, an opportunity for us to continue holding Donald Trump accountable and also do incredible work on government reform.”

What You Need To Know Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., has been elected by House Democrats to be the next ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, an influential role with a higher profile than many committee seats for the minority party in Congress At 47, Garcia is the youngest Democrat to hold the title of ranking member on any committee this Congress. His victory also makes him the fifth California representative to be the top Democrat on a committee in the 119th Congress The Oversight Committee is one of the most powerful committees in Congress. It has broad authority to investigate and oversee the federal government, and is one of just three committees that hold subpoena power



Back in April, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced he would be stepping down as ranking member amid a battle with esophageal cancer. Connolly died before his successor could be chosen late last month

Garcia said his first order of business would be meeting with committee staff.

The Oversight Committee is one of the most powerful committees in Congress. It has broad authority to investigate and oversee the federal government, and is one of just three committees that hold subpoena power. Under the leadership of House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., the committee has dedicated much of its time investigating the Biden administration and Democratic-run state and local governments.

WATCH: Ranking member of the House Oversight committee @RepRobertGarcia stopped to chat with reporters following his election to the position.



He told me he is incredibly honored to be selected for the position, and sees this as "an opportunity for us to continue holding Donald… pic.twitter.com/oJZLT78zAR — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) June 24, 2025

Back in April, Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced he would be stepping down as ranking member amid a battle with esophageal cancer. Connolly died before his successor could be chosen late last month. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a young progressive popular among the Democratic base, had challenged Connolly for the role in December, but fell short after party leadership backed the 75-year-old.

Garcia’s victory could mark a turning point for the caucus, which has often deferred to seniority rather than the party’s public outcry for new ideas. The Democratic Steering Committee had recommended Garcia for the post Monday evening, making him the favorite heading into Tuesday’s full caucus vote. Reps. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, both ran for the position, but bowed out before Tuesday’s caucus vote.

Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., ran against Garcia on the final ballot, which resulted in a 150-63 tally for the Californian.

Asked about whether this would turn the tides on bringing younger members into party leadership, Garcia seemed to agree.

“I respect seniority. I respect senior members greatly, I've had a lot of support. I think at the end of the day, we need to focus on – how are we going to hold corruption accountable and actually make government work for the people? And I think in this case, I think our party is looking at expanding who's at that leadership table,” said Garcia. “I think this is a sign of support of that.”

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told reporters she backed Garcia in the secret ballot, saying that she is “partial to mayors” since her father and brother both served as mayor of Baltimore. Pelosi said Garcia “knows management and knows messaging,” and recalled that when he first came to Congress, his committee of choice was Oversight.

The two-term congressman from Long Beach, who represented his freshman class of fellow Democrats as president and currently serves as Democratic Caucus Leadership Representative, announced his bid for the position in a three-page “Dear Colleague” letter obtained by Spectrum News last month. Garcia pitched himself as “a team player, a good listener, and a long-time educator who always does [his] homework,” citing his experience as mayor of Long Beach as part of his track record of holding people accountable.

Comer, the Kentucky Republican and committee chair, congratulated Garcia in a statement Tuesday, writing that “following the passing of our friend and colleague, Gerry Connolly, Ranking Member Garcia has big shoes to fill. While I’m sure we’ll have our fair share of spirited debates and disagreements, I look forward to working together wherever we can find common ground.”