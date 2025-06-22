WASHINGTON — Despite his vice president, defense secretary and secretary of state publicly reassuring Americans and the world on Sunday that the U.S. was not seeking regime change in Iran after bombing nuclear facilities in the country, President Donald Trump took to social media in the late afternoon to ask “why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???”

The comments come after Trump threatened the U.S. could kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei last week, but wouldn’t — “at least not for now” — and warned late on Saturday night that “there will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran” after bombing three nuclear facilities.

“It’s not politically correct to use the term, ‘Regime Change,’ but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change???” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, which he also used to announce the strikes to the world on Saturday night.

It was unclear if the president was proposing more U.S. attacks on Iran. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“First of all, we don't want to achieve regime change. We want to achieve the end of the Iranian nuclear program,” Vice President JD Vance said on ABC News “This Week” on Sunday morning. “That's America's objective. And that's what the president has set us out to do.”

In another interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Vance said, “we’re not at war with Iran” and “our view has been very clear that we don't want a regime change. We do not want to protract this or build this out any more than it's already been built out.”

At an 8 a.m. Pentagon press conference announced by the president in his remarks to the nation on Saturday night, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — standing beside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, the highest ranking U.S. military officer — said: “This mission was not has not been about regime change.”

And Secretary of State Marco Rubio went on Fox News on Sunday morning and reassured longtime host Maria Bartiromo that regime change was “certainly not the goal of what we’re working on here.”

“The goal was stated very clearly in a letter the president sent the supreme leader about 65, 67 days ago. In that letter he said ‘You’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, let’s negotiate peacefully a solution,’” Rubio said. “The Iranians didn’t like the letter. They didn’t respond to it.”

Iran has threatened a “proportionate response” and said the U.S. crossed “a very big red line” by launching missiles and dropping 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites after weeks of fighting between Iran and Israel.

At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Sunday, Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Irvani called U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran “a clear and flagrant breach of international law.”

Trump, who acted without congressional authorization, earlier warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliated against U.S. forces. Tens of thousands of American troops are based in the Middle East.

While Republican congressional leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, enthusiastically supported the president’s bombing of Iran, some members of the isolationist-leaning wing of his party denounced the decision and Democrats broadly declared his use of force on Iran was unconstitutional.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican, drew Trump’s ire on Sunday after calling the bombings “unconstitutional” and proposing a War Powers Resolution in Congress to return the authority to declare war back to the legislative branch after nearly a quarter century of presidents waging war and launching strikes across the Middle East, Africa and Asia on the basis of post-9/11 authorities. Roughly 50 Democrats have signed on and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine has introduced a companion resolution in the Senate.

“I think I represent part of the coalition that elected President Trump. We were tired of endless wars in the Middle East, and tired of wars in Eastern Europe,” Massie said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” alongside left-leaning California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna. “We haven't been briefed. They should have called us all back [from recess last week] And, frankly, we should have debated this war powers resolution that Ro Khanna and I offered, instead of staying on vacation and doing fundraisers, and saying, oh, well, the President's got this under control, we're going to cede our constitutional authority.”

In that interview, Khanna warned that “there are people who want regime change in Iran. And they are egging this president on to bomb.”

“I hope cooler heads will prevail,” Khanna added.

In a separate Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump excommunicated Massie from his “Make America Great Again,” or “MAGA,” movement.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is. Actually, MAGA doesn’t want him, doesn’t know him, and doesn’t respect him. He is a negative force who almost always Votes ‘NO,’ no matter how good something may be,” the president wrote. “MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.”

On Sunday, Trump’s political operation launched an effort to primary Massie in Kentucky, lead by his 2024 presidential campaign’s co-campaign manager Chris LaCavita and chief pollster Tony Fabrizio. LaCavita said the super PAC they were launching, Kentucky MAGA, would do “whatever it takes,” according to Axios.

Massie had praised the vice president, who as an Ohio senator often was an outspoken leader of the wing of the Republican Party that tracks more isolationist in their foreign policy, as still a voice of the “non-interventionist” Americans in the administration and expressed hope that “you still got calmer heads that could prevail.” He named Vance, national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as members of that faction.

“I certainly empathize with Americans who are exhausted after 25 years of foreign entanglements in the Middle East. I understand the concern,” Vance said on NBC News on Sunday. “But the difference is that back then we had dumb presidents and now we have a president who actually knows how to accomplish America's national security objectives. So this is not going to be some long, drawn-out thing.”

