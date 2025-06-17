X is challenging the constitutionality of New York state law which requires social media companies disclose how they handle hate speech, extremism, disinformation, harassment and foreign political interference. The company owned by Elon Musk argues it violates the First Amendment and points to its successful challenge of a similar California law.

Referred to as the "Stop Hiding Hate Act" by the law's sponsors, it was passed last year and signed into law with a number of other regulations for social media and protecting personal data online. The law gives state Attorney General Letitia James authority to enforce the regulations and impose fines. James is named as the defendant in the lawsuit as a result. Spectrum News has reached out to the attorney general's office for comment, but have not heard back.

State Sen. Brady Hoylman-Sigal and state Assemblymember Grace Lee sponsored the law and put out a joint statement in response to the legal challenge. The duo said they're confident the law will be upheld in court.

"We were proud to sponsor the Stop Hiding Hate Act, in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League, because social media companies, including X, are cesspools of hate speech consisting of antisemitism, racism, Islamophobia and anti-LGBTQ bias, yet these platforms have consistently failed to inform the public about their policies regarding hatred and misinformation," the lawmakers said. "To be clear, the Stop Hiding Hate Act does not infringe upon the First Amendment rights of social media companies, nor does it conflict with federal law. Instead, the Stop Hiding Hate Act requires narrowly-tailored disclosures by social media companies to allow consumers to better decide which social media platforms they utilize."