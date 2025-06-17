LOS ANGELES — Amid ongoing federal immigrant enforcement, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider approving a motion to study the raids' economic impact on small businesses.

The LA County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a motion to study the raids' economic impact on small businesses



Intensified raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have prompted daily protests in the streets of downtown Los Angeles and other LA County sites that have occasionally turned violent and destructive. That led President Donald Trump to deploy the California National Guard and the U.S. Marines to the area.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass enacted a curfew on June 10 affecting an area of downtown that includes the Civic Center. It was originally between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., then was reduced on Monday to 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to Tuesday's motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, the ICE raids have been removing people from workplaces, "leaving their families unaware and waiting for them to return home after a day at work.

"Many immigrant workers, including those who operate their own businesses, are afraid to work due to the aggressive enforcement activities in recent days," the motion reads.

"The federal government's escalation has also resulted in a curfew in Downtown Los Angeles, impacting local businesses. For many Downtown businesses still recovering from the pandemic, the local economic impact could be significant."

The motion cites data that nearly one in every five Angelenos are either undocumented or live with someone who is, and about one-third of the county's population of 10 million people are immigrants.

The motion highlights the contribution of immigrants to the local economy, which is estimated at about $115 billion through taxes and spending power combined.

"At over $960 billion, the GDP of Los Angeles County would rank as the 19th largest economy in the world," the motion states.

"The Trump Administration's hard-lined approach to immigration will impact the financial contribution the County provides to the State of California and to the entire United States."

If approved, the motion will direct the Department of Economic Opportunity to report back to the board in 15 days with an assessment of the economic impacts of federal immigration enforcement in the county.

The report would include a study on small businesses impacted by workforce loss, impact of property damage and imposed curfews and the most affected industrial sectors.

The DEO would also be asked to identify supportive services for the businesses and ways to make them available.

The motion includes a directive for the DEO, the Office of Immigration Affairs and the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to develop a rapid-response communication strategy for impacted businesses and workers to access legal aid and support resources.

The DEO would be expected to report back to the board on a monthly basis through December 2025.