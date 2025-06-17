When Johnny Heathco and his girlfriend Abby Lutz went to Mexico for a weekend getaway in June 2023, they expected a trip filled with sunshine and relaxation.

“It was kind of a dismal couple of weeks here in Southern California, foggy and cold,” said Chuck Heathco, Johnny’s father. “[He] called me, I think it was on a Thursday, and said, ‘Dad, we’re going to Mexico. Abby and I are going to head down there, I’ve got a bunch of points, and we’re going to go down there for a couple of days.’”

But the trip was anything but relaxing.

What You Need To Know Johnny Heathco and his girlfriend, Abby Lutz, passed away two years ago as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning



Heathco’s family has launched the John Wesley Heathco Legacy Foundation in his honor to educate about the dangers of carbon monoxide exposure



Democratic Reps. Angie Craig and Mike Levin have introduced the Stay Safe Act, which would mandate a carbon monoxide detector in hotels, motels, and short-term rentals



The CDC estimates that 400 Americans die each year as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning

Heathco and Lutz fell ill within hours of being there. After two days of feeling unwell, the pair decided to visit the emergency room.

“Because he was out of the room, he felt better, and so he came… back to the hotel, and he asked them for another night free because of what had happened, and they allowed him to stay one more night,” recalled Chuck. “The following morning, I texted them, said, ‘How’s everything going?’ And I didn’t hear back from him.”

That night, Heathco and Lutz passed away because of a silent killer: carbon monoxide.

“He was an amazing son. I truly could not have asked for a better son,” said Jill Heathco of her son. “He was a great uncle, a great, great brother. Prior to his death, I had been sick for around two years, and he was by my bedside constantly.”

“He was my best friend,” said Chuck, getting emotional.

Two years after their devastating loss, the Heathcos say they are trying to turn their pain into a public mission to make sure no other family has to face such a loss. They recently launched the John Wesley Heathco Legacy Foundation to educate travelers about the dangers of carbon monoxide and encourage individuals to travel with carbon monoxide detectors.

“This is our way of carrying Johnny’s legacy forward,” said Jill. “I know he’s up above being our cheerleader all the way, he would want us to be doing this, you know, ‘Fight mom, fight dad, to save another life.’ That was Johnny — caring and passionate — and we still feel that now.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 400 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Burning wood, gas, oil, and other fuels can produce odorless and tasteless gases, and poorly ventilated places can exacerbate these effects. Some symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

The Heathcos found an ally for their public education campaign in Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif. He represents the Heathcos in Congress. He introduced the Stay Safe Act this month alongside Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., to require hotels, motels and short-term rentals across the country to install carbon monoxide detectors.

When Johnny died, just 14 states and Washington, D.C. required carbon monoxide detectors in hotel rooms. Last year, Minnesota passed legislation to require carbon monoxide detectors.

But there is still no federal standard.

“If this even saves one life, I think it’s worth doing,” Levin told Spectrum News. “The cost to hotels is really de minimus — in the greater scheme, it’s not cost-prohibitive. Fifty dollars to install one of these detectors, and if you had a hotel with 200 rooms, it’s $50 a room, we’re talking about a $10,000 investment. And I really haven’t had anybody come up with a good reason not to do this other than the cost.”

Craig first introduced the Stay Safe Act in 2020 after hearing about the affects carbon monoxide had on her constituent Leslie Lienemann and her son, who were hospitalized following near-fatal carbon monoxide levels were detected in their hotel room.

“We have the tools to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and save lives — and we should be using them,” said Rep. Angie Craig in a statement announcing the bill’s fourth introduction.

“I first introduced this legislation to require carbon monoxide detectors be installed in every hotel and motel room after hearing tragic stories like the Lienemanns’. It’s time to get this common-sense bill signed into law before another American family has to suffer from the impacts of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Levin told Spectrum News that they are hoping to find some Republicans to join them on the legislation so they can finally pass it.

The Heathcos echoed the hope that they could set aside politics for what they considered potentially life-saving legislation.

“We need both Republicans and Democrats on board this bill before another life is taken,” said Chuck.

While they wait for Congress to act, the Heathcos are encouraging individuals to travel with a carbon monoxide monitor and to remain vigilant while traveling.

“They trust hotels and places where they go — that they’re safe. They can go into a room, put their head on a pillow, fall asleep, and wake up the next morning,” said Chuck.

“Now we carry ours with us wherever we go, because we want to know that when we put our head down on our pillow at night, we’re covered,” added Jill.