ICE raids across Ventura County have many farmworkers staying home, fearful of deportation.
Local organizations are banding together to assist families that have been separated, but at a press conference on Thursday, U.S. Secretary Kristi Noem said, “Remember, this president has repeatedly said that he’s going after criminals and the worst of the worst, and we’re going after people that are in work sites, that are trafficking drugs, that are trafficking human beings.”
Immigrant advocates are concerned about the impact it could have on California’s agriculture industry that grows over three quarters of the nation’s fruits and nuts.