LOS ANGELES — From construction sites to car washes, stepped-up immigration enforcement is having ripple effects across Los Angeles.

Some industries are now facing unexpected worker shortages, as people stay home. Perhaps most touched is the construction industry, with job sites quieter than usual.

Every day for the past four years, Alexis has stood with his brothers and cousins ready for whatever job the day throws at them.

“Whatever anybody needs, I, you know, I’ll be there helping, you know, landscaping, cut, cutting bushes and everything,” said he said.

They are just some of LA’s estimated 25,000-day laborers. A number that has visibly shrunk as ICE operations have put many in the region on edge.

“Usually, they’ll be around like 50 people. But now that all of this is going on, I feel like, normally, sometimes people come here. But now the fear, they have the fear of not coming anymore. So normally it’s just like five of us, or sometimes ten,” said Alexis.

The Home Depot and other home improvement stores are where many of the men find work. Not all are undocumented, but for those who are, it’s an easy place to earn a wage with no questions.

That’s no secret to immigration officials, who have targeted the locations in recent enforcement operations. With some workers choosing to stay home, the construction industry has felt the immediate effects.

“People get scared. Just imagine, ICE shows up. Everybody freaks out. They are going to stop coming,” said Alan Placencia, a construction site manager, who worries about the impact of immigration operations on his worksites.

Placencia also said some workers have made escape plans.

“People, they had to jump the fences. They’re going to jump the walls. They’re going to come out for the next neighborhood. They would all run away, or they’re going to get scared,” he said.

But it’s not just construction that’s been the target of ICE enforcement in Southern California.

Restaurants, retailers and even car washes have been surprised by enforcement checks.

The detailing center in Culver City is now closed for business after several workers and customers were detained Sunday morning.

Kimberly and Jasyln said they have not seen their dad since.

“When we first got the news, we thought, maybe, it was just a horrible joke. But the voice of the guy that calls this, you could tell that he was serious, and he was scared himself, too,” said Kimberly, daughter of a worker taken by ICE.

The White House has pushed back on criticism of their stepped-up enforcement saying it’s the agency job to remove people who are living in the U.S. without a Bonafede immigration status.

In Los Angeles, Alexis doesn’t understand why the government doesn’t see that he and his family shares and holds American values.

“Everybody needs to work. You know, the American dream. It’s just to be here, work, you know, support your family and everything,” he said.

A dream that’s not on the line for thousands of families.