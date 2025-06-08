WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 troops from the California National Guard to Los Angeles to quell protests opposing the federal government’s immigration policies and campaign of deportations, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has threatened to send Marines to the city if “violence continues.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, a longtime Immigration and Customs Enforcement official now spearheading the administration’s deportation efforts, warned that “it’s a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt” and that “someone is going to lose their life,” declining to rule out the possibility of ICE or federal officials killing someone in an interview with NBC News on Sunday.

He also threatened Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with arrest and prosecution if they “cross that line” of harboring undocumented immigrants or impeding law enforcement. Trump said later on Sunday if officials "stand in the way of law and order" they will face criminal charges.

What You Need To Know As President Donald Trump has deployed 2,000 troops from the California National Guard to Los Angeles to quell protests opposing the federal government’s immigration policies and campaign of deportations, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has threatened to send Marines to the city if “violence continues” Meanwhile, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan, a longtime Immigration and Customs Enforcement official now spearheading the administration’s deportation efforts, warned that “it’s a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt” and that “someone is going to lose their life” Homan declied to rule out the possibility of ICE or federal officials killing someone in an interview with NBC News on Sunday House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had no objection to active-duty Marines potentially being deployed into a major U.S. city

California officials, including Newsom, have decried Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard after protesters clashed with law enforcement on Friday and Saturday. The Posse Comitatus Act makes it illegal for the military, including the National Guard when under federal control, to participate in domestic law enforcement, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

It is not clear how the president and his Pentagon chief intend to circumvent the law.

“In the days to come, the public must be laser focused on seeing the extent to which Secretary Hegseth adheres to these historically recognized limitations,” University of Houston Law Center assistant professor Chris Mirasola, a former Defense Department attorney-adviser, wrote for the national security publication Lawfare on Sunday. “The coming hours and days will be incredibly consequential.”

Trump addressed deploying troops in brief remarks to the press on Sunday afternoon as he left New Jersey, where he spent time at one of his country clubs and the White House said he golfed 18 holes, to head back to the Washington area for a Monday retreat with top administration officials at Camp David.

He said he didn't yet see unrest that would trigger him to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would create a legal pathway for him to use troops on U.S. soil, but added "we're going to have troops everywhere. We're not going to let this happen to our country. We're not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden."

"The bar is what I think it is. If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, we'll be very, very strong in terms of law and order. This is about law and order," Trump said.

He then said his administration would be watching protests in other cities "very closely," talking for 30 seconds about protesters spitting on law enforcement. The president added he spoke to Newsom in recent days about the protests in Los Angeles.

In a social media post later in the evening, Trump wrote that "violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations."

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots," Trump wrote. "Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

During the final year of his first term, Trump exploited a loophole in the National Guard’s status as a military force that answers to both state governments and the president depending on circumstances to respond to the mass protests of 2020 against law enforcement brutality, according to the Brennan Center.

California Rep. Nanette Barragán, a Democrat, said on CNN on Sunday that she’s been told the federal government plans to keep the National Guard in Los Angeles for 30 days.

“The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK,” Hegseth wrote on Saturday night. The Pentagon “is mobilizing the National Guard IMMEDIATELY to support federal law enforcement in Los Angeles. And, if violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert.”

Camp Pendleton is located in Southern California about 80 miles south of Los Angeles and is one of the largest Marine Corps bases in the United States.

“The Secretary of Defense is now threatening to deploy active-duty Marines on American soil against its own citizens,” Newsom wrote on social media. “This is deranged behavior.”

In response, Hegseth said on Sunday morning “the National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE.”

While some Republicans in Washington downplayed the likelihood of the Marines being deployed in a major American city to put down protests the LAPD described as “peaceful” and remained “fully prepared” to handle, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had no objection during an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday.

"One of our core principles is maintaining peace through strength. We do that on foreign affairs and domestic affairs as well. I don't think that's heavy-handed," Johnson said. “We have to be prepared to do what is necessary.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican and 20-year Navy veteran, said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that Trump “should absolutely put down the mob” and said he was comfortable with active-duty Marines being deployed “if need be.”