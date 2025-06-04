WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour on Wednesday, the U.S. president wrote on social media shortly after the call ended.

“It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump wrote.

The pair discussed Ukraine’s recent drone attack on airfields deep inside Russia — Putin said “that he will have to respond,” according to Trump — and Iran’s nuclear program.

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump’s first known with Putin since May 19. It's the first time Trump has weighed in on Ukraine's daring attack inside Russia. The U.S. did not have advance notice of the operation, according to the White House. The U.S. has led a recent diplomatic push to stop the full-scale invasion, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly demanded direct talks with Putin as the more than three-year war has deadlocked and U.S. support for Ukraine has wavered since Trump returned to office in January. Putin has so far declined.

In a video call with top Russian officials earlier on Wednesday, Putin expressed anger Wednesday about what he said were Ukraine's recent “terrorist acts” on Russian rail lines in the Kursk and Bryansk regions on the countries' border.

“How can any such (summit) meetings be conducted in such circumstances? What shall we talk about?” Putin asked.

He accused Ukraine of seeking a truce only to replenish its stockpiles of Western arms, recruit more soldiers and prepare new attacks like those in Kursk and Bryansk.

After the Trump-Putin call, Zelenskyy wrote on social media: “Many have spoken with Russia at various levels. But none of these talks have brought a reliable peace, or even stopped the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity.”

The Ukrainian leader urged more pressure to be put on Russia and said that Putin’s planned response “means, that with every new strike, with every delay of diplomacy, Russia is giving the finger to the entire world — to all those who still hesitate to increase pressure on it.”

Speaking to journalists in Kyiv earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy described the latest negotiations in Istanbul as “a political performance” and “artificial diplomacy” designed to stall for time, delay sanctions and convince the United States that Russia is engaged in dialogue.

“The same ultimatums they voiced back then — now they just put them on paper ... Honestly, this document looks like spam. It’s spam meant to flood us and create the impression that they’re doing something,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader said that he sees little value in continuing talks at the current level of delegations. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul, while Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to Putin, headed the Russian team.

Trump has expressed anger at both Putin and Zelenskyy for the continued fighting, initially blaming Ukraine and the Biden administration for the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. But in April, Trump began stating publicly his frustrations with Putin, urging him to “STOP!” after Russian strikes hit Kyiv amid peace talks.

And he said late last month that the Russian leader “has gone absolutely CRAZY."

Regarding Iran, Trump said in the social media post he believes “that we were in agreement” that Tehran should not be able to build a nuclear weapon, something Trump’s administration is trying to negotiate with Iran in renewed talks in recent weeks.

“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion,” Trump wrote. “It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, said at a briefing that the two leaders characterized the call as “positive and quite productive,” and reaffirmed their readiness to stay in touch.

“I believe it was useful for Trump to hear our assessments of what happened,” Ushakov said, noting that the discussion of the attacks was one of the key points in the conversation. He didn’t respond to a question about what the Russian response to the attacks could be.

Trump is expected to talk to President Xi Jinping of China later this week, according to the White House. It was not clear if Trump also planned to speak with Zelenskyy.

Putin also spoke Wednesday to Pope Leo XIV, who has promised to make “every effort” to help end the war.

During the call, Leo urged Putin to make a gesture that would promote peace and stressed the importance of dialogue, according to the Vatican.

U.S. defense secretary stays away

A second round of peace talks on Monday between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul lasted just over an hour and made no progress on ending the war. They agreed only to swap thousands of their dead and seriously wounded troops.

Also, a new prisoner exchange with Russia could take place over the weekend, Zelenskyy said.

The U.S. has shown signs of distancing itself from the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth skipped a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday of an international group coordinating military aid to Ukraine. It was the first time America’s Pentagon chief didn’t attend alongside 50 other defense leaders since the U.S. created the group three years ago.

An analysis published Tuesday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, said the Kremlin is hoping for U.S. disengagement while avoiding further sanctions.

In tandem with the talks, both sides have kept up offensive military actions along the roughly 620-mile front line and carried out deep strikes.

Ukraine’s Security Service gave more details Wednesday about its spectacular weekend drone strike on Russian air bases, which it claimed destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft, including strategic bombers.

The agency released more footage showing drones swooping under and over parked aircraft and featuring some planes burning. It also claimed the planes struck included A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, An-12, and Il-78 aircraft, adding that the drones had highly automated capabilities and were partly piloted by an operator and partly by using artificial intelligence which flew the drone along a planned route in the event it lost signal.

The drones were not fully autonomous and a “human is still choosing what target to hit,” said Caitlin Lee, a drone warfare expert at RAND, a think thank.

Ukraine’s security agency said it also set off an explosion on Tuesday on the seabed beneath the Kerch Bridge, a vital transport link between Russia and illegally annexed Crimea, claiming it caused damage to the structure.

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that there was no damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that its troops have taken control of another village in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, on the border with Russia. Putin announced on May 22 that Russian troops aim to create a buffer zone that might help prevent Ukrainian cross-border attacks. Since then, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims its forces have taken control of nine Sumy villages.