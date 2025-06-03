LOS ANGELES — Six union members were arrested Tuesday when hundreds of Los Angeles County workers pushing for a new contract packed into the county Board of Supervisors' meeting in a pre-planned act of civil disobedience.

"Tuesday will mark Day 64 that SEIU 721 members have been working without a contract," according to a statement from Service Employees International Union Local 721, which accuses the county of slow-rolling contract talks.

Public works employees, public and mental health professionals, social workers and other county employees represented by the union presented thousands of handwritten letters at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles. The union members then swarmed into the Board of Supervisors meeting around 10 a.m., disrupting the session by chanting and cheering.

The meeting was adjourned temporarily as Los Angeles County sheriff's personnel escorted the protesters out. Six protesters were arrested, a representative for the union told City News Service.

"We're here to send a message to the Board of Supervisors in the county that they need to tentatively agree (to) this contract. We need it done, and we waited too long," SEIU 721 Executive Director and President David Green told City News Service.

"I understand that they're going to meet after (the board meeting) to maybe discuss it. We hope we can (reach a) resolution as soon as possible."

From April 28-30, the union held a 48-hour walkout, impacting multiple services, including some non-urgent county clinics, 35 libraries and some beach restrooms. Wildfire clean-up services, trash pick-up and homeless encampment enforcement were also affected.

The union accuses Los Angeles County management of refusing to bargain with members in good faith, while alleging retaliation and surveillance of union members. The union claims the county's initial proposal lacked a cost-of- living increase.

The county disputes the union claims, saying in a statement it offered the union workers a $5,000 bonus in year one as part of a three-year deal that would include "an additional bonus and cost-of-living adjustments."

"We are trying to strike a balance — fair compensation for our workforce while sustaining services and avoiding layoffs in the midst of some of the worst financial challenges we have ever experienced," according to a statement from the county Chief Executive Office.

County officials noted that the county is facing unprecedented fiscal challenges, including a $4 billion settlement of thousands of sex assault claims, $2 billion in impacts from January's wildfires "and the potentially catastrophic loss of hundreds of millions or more in federal funding."

County CEO Fesia Davenport recently released her budget proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year, including 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of more than 200 vacant positions.

"We are working hard to make sure our labor partners understand the financial reality of our situation," according to the county statement. "Despite the severity of our fiscal outlook, the county has made fair and responsible counter proposals that we hope the union will seriously consider.

"We are committed to continuing constructive negotiations and to joining with labor on something we can all agree on — which is the county's absolutely essential role in serving the people who rely on us not just for safety net services but to make their lives better."

SEIU 721 is the county's largest union, with members in 36 of the county's 38 departments, according to the county.