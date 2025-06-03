WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill works its way through the Senate, close ally and billionaire tech executive Elon Musk made clear what he thinks of the package that the Congressional Budget Office estimates would add $2.3 trillion to the federal debt.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” Musk posted on the X social media platform, which he owns. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

What You Need To Know As President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill works its way through the Senate, Elon Musk made clear what he thinks of the package that will add at least $2 trillion to the federal debt “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," he wrote on X Tuesday In a follow-up post, Musk said the bill “will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt” Musk spent 130 days working as a special government employee for Trump on his federal cost-cutting effort, the U.S. DOGE Service

In less than an hour, the post had been viewed 5.5 million times, according to the platform's data. In a follow-up message, Musk said the bill “will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

Another post said, "Congress is making America bankrupt."

And in another, he wrote, "In November next year, we fire all politicians who betrayed the American people."

Earlier in the day, Musk reposted a message from another X user that showed a hand holding a tiny pair of scissors with the caption, “Republicans getting ready to reduce the size of government.”

Musk just ended a 130 day-term as a special government employee working on the federal cost-cutting effort run by the U.S. DOGE Service.

Ahead of his departure, in a CBS News interview last month, Musk said he was "disappointed to see the massive spending bill" and lamented it would undermine "the work that the DOGE team is doing."

Shortly after his posts Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed Musk's complaints.

“Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill,” she told reporters Tuesday. “It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill, and he's sticking to it.”

Democrats were quick to seize on Musk's condemnation of the bill.

"Elon Musk and I agree with each other on this particular issue," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon in which he pledged to make sure the legislation dies in the Senate. "The GOP tax scam is a disgusting abomination."

Note: This article was updated with additional posts by Elon Musk as well as a quote from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.