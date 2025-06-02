Rail transport maker Alstom has completed its expansion of a car body shell production facility in the city of Hornell, in Steuben County, New York state officials announced Monday.

Alstom reshored these operations to the United States from Brazil, investing $75 million in a state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility. Alstom is producing 200 new multi-level commuter cars that will have modern features and greater capacity. Alstom will also soon begin production on new light rail vehicles.

“Alstom's $75 million expansion is proof that manufacturing is back in the Southern Tier,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “We are reshoring good, union jobs and rebuilding Upstate, making New York the place where things get made and made well. I am committed to rebuilding New York's manufacturing base, creating opportunity in every part of the State and ensuring the future is made right here at home.”

Alstom has pledged to create 258 union supported jobs on-site and retain 390 jobs. Up to $7 million is being made available through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the job creation commitments. Federal funding contributed $3.4 million to the project.

“Today, Alstom solidifies the Southern Tier and New York State as the beating heart for its North American operations. I’ve long fought to support Alstom’s growth in Steuben County and will continue to fight to ensure Hornell has the resources it needs to be one of the nation’s main hubs for rolling stock manufacturing,” U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The city of Hornell has a 150-year history as a railroad town.

“Americans deserve high-quality transportation options and good jobs. Alstom's continued investments in our U.S. manufacturing sites deliver both. As the largest employer in Hornell, we have witnessed the positive impact of rail investment and innovation on this community and the opportunities it generates,” Alstom Americas Region President and CEO Michael Keroullé said in a statement.