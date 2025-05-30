The Trump administration says a website will soon launch for people to apply for special immigration visas that President Donald Trump has called a “gold card.”

The new program would allow foreigners to buy their way into the country — and potentially become a citizen — for $5 million each.

What You Need To Know President Trump is planning to soon begin a “gold card” program to allow foreigners to buy legal access to the country



For $5 million, a person would be able to gain a visa and be put on a pathway to citizenship The program would replace the current EB-5 visa, which requires a business investment along with creating new jobs Critics say the program could be used to create special access to the administration

Under Trump’s proposed program, foreigners would be able to purchase a gold card that would give them legal permanent residency and a pathway to citizenship. The president calls the program a revenue opportunity for the United States.

“We want people that are productive people, and I will tell you, the people that can pay 5 million, they’re going to create jobs, they're going to spend a lot of money on jobs, and they’re going to have to pay taxes on that, too,” Trump said.

Some immigration experts say the president may not have the authority to launch the program.

“Long-standing court precedent says that Congress has the power to regulate who comes into the United States, who's allowed to arrive as an immigrant," said Julia Gelatt, associate director at the Migration Policy Insititute. "So my understanding is that Congress would need to get involved to create this new gold card visa."

The gold card would replace the EB-5 visa, which also provides a pathway to citizenship to foreigners who spend about $1 million on a company that will employ at least 10 people in distressed areas. In contrast, the money from the president’s gold card program would likely be used to pay down the national debt and may not include work requirements.

“There could be national benefits, but there wouldn't be the same community investment benefits as the EB-5 visa,” Gelatt said.

Gelatt anticipates the program would be popular among wealthy immigrants, saying: “I think that U.S. citizenship is incredibly valuable. ... I could imagine that people from all over the world who have the means would want to invest in this visa.”

In a statement to Spectrum News, a White House spokesperson said, “President Trump is a businessman and innovator who is always looking for new ways to bring investment back to the United States and encourage legal immigration.”

Although the administration has not fully detailed how the gold card program would operate, experts say it is essential that applicants be subject to background checks.

“It may not create any kind of special access, but it could be seen as a way to try to curry favor with the Trump administration and maybe gain influence,” Gelatt said.

The Trump administration says the program would generate trillions of dollars in revenue for the government. Some critics see that estimate as too optimistic, noting that the pool of people with $5 million to spare is not large and that many of them are already in the U.S.