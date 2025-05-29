WASHINGTON — Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., is throwing his hat into the ring to be ranking member on the powerful House Oversight committee.

The two-term congressman from Long Beach, who represented his freshman class of fellow Democrats as president and currently serves as Democratic Caucus Leadership Representative, announced his bid for the position in a three-page “Dear Colleague” letter obtained Thursday by Spectrum News.

“From the Trump Administration's attacks on the rule of law, weaponizing the government against its critics, and decimating the services our constituents rely upon — there is a clear and immediate threat to our democracy,” Garcia stated in the letter.

“As citizens, patriots, and Members of Congress, we must organize, fight back, and defend the principles of freedom, equality, and justice. I'm ready to help lead that fight,” he added.

Garcia is pitching himself as “a team player, a good listener, and a long-time educator who always does [his] homework,” citing his experience as mayor of Long Beach as part of his track record of holding people accountable.

The position became available after Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced he would be stepping aside as ranking member late last month amid his battle with esophageal cancer. Connolly died just weeks after making the announcement on May 21.

Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., and Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., are also reportedly campaigning for the post. Others may join the field before the secret ballot election scheduled for June 24.

Not only will Garcia have to overcome a crowded field, but also the Democratic caucus’ internal generational battle when it comes to seniority.

Late last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 35, lost her bid for the position to Connolly. She announced earlier this month before Connolly’s death that she would not run again.

Garcia, 47, and Crockett, 44, are significantly younger than Mfume, 76, and Lynch, 70, but the caucus has often deferred to seniority when selecting ranking members.