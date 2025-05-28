Over the next three years, the U.S. will host three mega sporting events: the Ryder Cup in September, FIFA World Cup matches next summer, and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Those events will require thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world to get a visa to enter the country, and the window is closing for travelers to get their visas with wait times so excessively long.

The current wait for a U.S. visa in Colombia, according to the website for the U.S. embassy in Bogota, is currently 398 days.

“We are looking for ways to do double shifts in some of our embassies around the world because of the visa requirements. For example, if you haven't applied for a visa from Colombia already, you probably won't get here in time for the World Cup unless we go to double shifts,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

In addition, Rubio suggested the department was considering using AI to speed up processing for people who have obtained U.S. visas in the past.

Citizens from just 42 countries, many of them in Europe, can travel visa-free to the U.S. for tourism or business for 90 days or less. Most visitors from South America, Asia, and the Middle East need a visa to enter the country. The concern about visa wait times has sparked concern among travel groups and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that the country is unprepared to handle the influx of applications and the impact it could have on the events.

“What we need are visas and a streamlined visa processing system. What we don't need are empty seats,” said Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., who represents Los Angeles and sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The International Olympic Committee estimates the U.S. could see an $18.3 billion economic boost from the Olympics alone. Kamlager-Dove, who represents Los Angeles, recently led a bipartisan letter alongside Orange County Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., asking the State Department about its plans to make sure visas are accessible in a timely fashion to ensure an economic boost for the U.S. and the state of California.

“Are you committing to working with me to ensuring that these games are a success and that we're getting visas to those who need it?” Kamlager-Dove questioned Rubio.

“100%,” the secretary said.

Spectrum News reached out to the Department of State for further comment on what steps the department is taking to lower visa wait times, including Secretary Rubio's suggestion of doubling shifts at certain embassies and when that may happen.

A spokesperson for the department said “as the Secretary said during his hearing, this is a top priority for the State Department and the President. As the United States prepares to host major upcoming sporting events, we will work diligently to ensure an efficient, smooth, and effective visa process that protects America’s security.”

“We encourage international sports fans who will need U.S. visas to apply now to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” the spokesperson added.