Nearly five months after the wildfires began, officials say more than 5,000 properties in the Eaton and Palisades communities of Los Angeles County have been completely cleared of fire debris.

But the cleanup is only part of the story.

There has been little to no public movement on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $40 billion aid request, and Democrats have consistently criticized Republicans for what they call a politicization of a natural disaster.

Democrats say the delay is galling because of California’s status as a so-called "donor state."

“California provides more in taxes to the federal government than it gets back in services. California is subsidizing a bunch of red states. And so if you want, just look at the actual numbers. It is even more outrageous that somehow Speaker Johnson wants to punish Americans who happen to live in Southern California,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., shortly after the fires broke out in January.

“We contribute a lot more than we get back,” Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., said earlier this month, as Californians still wait for wildfire relief aid.

In 2022, California paid $692.2 billion in federal taxes and received $609.1 billion back in federal spending, including direct payments to individuals, grants, contracts, wages and COVID-19 relief. That's a $83.1 billion difference between what the state sent out and what it got back.

For context, that’s more than twice the amount the nation budgeted for disaster relief in 2023, more than three times the NASA budget that year, and more than half of the country’s entire SNAP spending approved in the 2023 budget.

California Democrats say it’s now time for the rest of the country, and Republicans in Washington, to show up in the Golden State’s hour of need.

“I'm proud to have the backs of states that are struggling. I'm proud to have the back of Speaker [Mike] Johnson's state [of Louisiana] when they were struggling because of the hurricanes. As a taxpayer, I am proud to support them, and I would hope the same would be extended. And I expect it will be — that's above politics,” Newsom said last month when asked about wildfire aid during a news conference.

Last month, Spectrum News asked Johnson if he had reviewed Newsom’s letter and if he could provide an update on where the discussions on providing that funding stands. Johnson did not confirm he reviewed the letter and was noncommittal about the next steps.

“The California wildfires is something that — it’s a request for supplemental emergency spending, and all of this is kind of wrapped together in all of the deliberations we’re making right now. Reconciliation is the most immediate and urgent thing on our plate, but we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. “I’ll tell you that there’s some internal discussion about it, but it hasn’t advanced yet, but stay tuned on that.”

We asked Speaker Johnson’s office Tuesday about where California’s request for wildfire aid stands, and were told our request for comment was “premature” because the Trump administration has not yet sent Congress a formal request to take action. We reached out to the White House for comment on whether the president plans to support the request from Gov. Newsom and, if so, why he has yet to make a request to Congress. Our inquiry went unanswered.