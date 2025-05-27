New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office has reached a settlement with Walmart over shipping realistic looking toy guns to parts of the state, her office announced Tuesday.

An investigation found that third-party sellers on the retailer’s online store sold realistic looking toy guns to residents of New York and Walmart shipped nine of them to addresses in New York City, Westchester County and western New York.

This is in violation of state law created in 2022 that prohibits selling toy guns that are black, dark blue, silver or aluminum-colored and requires them to be made in bright colors or made entirely of transparent or translucent materials. Retailers that illegally sell realistic-looking toy guns can be fined up to $1,000 per violation.

Walmart must pay $14,000 in penalties and $2,000 in fees and ensure that all its third-party sellers are unable to sell imitation toy guns to New York, the AG’s office said.

“Realistic-looking toy guns can put communities in serious danger and that is why they are banned in New York,” James said in a statement. “Walmart failed to prevent its third-party sellers from selling realistic-looking toy guns to New York addresses, violating our laws and putting people at risk. The ban on realistic-looking toy guns is meant to keep New Yorkers safe and my office will not hesitate to hold any business that violates that law accountable.”