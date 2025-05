President Donald Trump is threatening new tariffs, 25% on Apple smartphones made outside the U.S. and 50% on goods from the EU, in a move he says will protect American factories.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the tariffs could cost the U.S. economy $178 billion a year and more than 500,000 jobs, with California alone facing $25 billion in consumer costs and over 64,000 lost jobs. Some consumers say they may rush to upgrade their iPhone's before prices surge.