After spending at least $250 million last year to help elect President Donald Trump and millions of dollars more on a Wisconsin Supreme Court race this year that didn’t end with the result he intended, billionaire presidential adviser Elon Musk said Tuesday he is going to do a lot less political spending in the future.

Speaking via video link at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk said he has “done enough” political spending and doesn’t currently see a reason to do more.

What You Need To Know Billionaire presidential adviser Elon Musk said Tuesday he is going to do a lot less political spending in the future



Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk said he has “done enough” political spending and doesn’t currently see a reason to do more



“I did what needed to be done,” he said, when asked if he had any regrets about getting involved with politics



He did not see any conflict of interest in SpaceX receiving billions of dollars in federal government contracts or learning insider knowledge of other companies because of his work with DOGE

In a wide-ranging interview that covered everything from his leadership of Tesla to his government contracts for SpaceX, Musk condemned the individuals who have attacked Tesla showrooms and vehicles to protest his work with the Trump administration. Musk has spearheaded the U.S. DOGE Service, aimed at cutting fraud, waste and abuse in federal government.

“It’s certainly fine to object to political things, but it’s not fine to resort to violence and hanging someone in effigy,” he said of the physical attacks on his company's electric vehicles and the death threats he has received personally since aligning with Trump.

“I did what needed to be done,” he said, when asked if he had any regrets about getting involved with politics.

Musk defended his role as special adviser to the president, as well as his work with DOGE, which has so far self-reported saving the U.S. $170 billion — far less than the $2 trillion Musk initially said he would be able to save.

“The progress we’ve made thus far is incredible, but the magnitude of the savings is proportionate to the support we get from Congress and the executive branch of the government in general,” Musk said. “We are not dictators. We are the advisers.”

He did not see any conflict of interest in SpaceX receiving billions of dollars in federal government contracts or learning insider knowledge of other companies because of his work with DOGE.

“There have been many advisers throughout history in U.S. government that had economic interests,” he said. “I’m simply an adviser. I don’t have formal power. That’s it. The president can choose to accept my advice or not, and that’s how it goes.

“If there’s a single contract any of my companies has received that people think was awarded improperly, it would immediately be front-page news, to say the least. If you’re not seeing that, then it’s not a conflict of interest.”

When asked if 2025 was a pivotal year in his life, Musk said every year has been and this one is no different. Among the “interesting things” he’s accomplished this year, Musk highlighted the efforts of several of his companies, including SpaceX’s work on a fully reusable orbital rocket, Neuralink’s plans to restore sight to people who are blind and Tesla’s autonomous driving launch in Austin next month.

“It’s a big year, for sure, and many other things are in the works, too,” said Musk, whose 130-day term as a special government employee is supposed to end in late May or early June. “I’m a technologist first and foremost.”