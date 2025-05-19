If you’re watching the economy and starting to get worried about being laid off from your current job, there’s a tiny bit of good news for you in the recently passed state budget.
Unemployment benefits are set to increase from $504 per week to $869 per week starting in October of this year.
The governor and the Legislature decided to use money from the state’s rainy day fund to pay off New York’s entire $6.5 billion unemployment insurance debt to the federal government.
The debt had been accumulating since the economic crisis sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon discussed the unemployment benefit increase as well as the state’s investment in child care and workforce development with Capital Tonight’s Susan Arbetter.