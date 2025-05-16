Since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and his staff have been busy.

“This has been a president who has been a repeat offender when it comes to breaking the law — 22 times in a short 16 weeks and counting. We don’t expect it to stop or slow down, nor will we. We will meet him in court every time,” said Bonta in an interview with Spectrum News Friday.

One of those lawsuits reached the Supreme Court this week, after California joined nearly two dozen other Democrat-led states in challenging the president’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

The justices heard oral arguments Thursday about the president’s push to stop district court judges from issuing orders blocking his policies nationwide.

Bonta said he thinks the justices will side with the states.

“I think the law is clear, certainly when it comes to birthright citizenship. That is a well established, foundational constitutional right that belongs to everyone — nationwide, throughout this country. The 14th Amendment citizenship clause makes it clear, the Supreme Court has interpreted it and made it clear, and it doesn’t make any sense for there just to be birthright citizenship rights in some states, but not in others,” Bonta said.

Asked if he felt the justices were skeptical of U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer’s argument, Bonta said he did.

“There was [sic] proposals by the Trump administration that nationwide injunctions are never appropriate. I think there was clearly a belief from the court that, or certainly some members of the court, injunction is appropriate here when a constitutional right is at stake, when fundamental rights are at issue,” Bonta explained.

The state of California has seen some legal success already in its challenges to the Trump administration’s policies, such as securing an injunction against the president’s attempts to freeze $3 trillion in federal grants and loans, $168 billion of which were for California.

This week, Bonta led a group of 20 states in two lawsuits against the Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security for attempting to attach immigration enforcement requirements to billions in grant funding.

“The Trump administration is trying to unlawfully coerce states into participating in and doing the work of some civil immigration enforcement that the federal government certainly is allowed to do and may do, but they can’t force us to do it,” said Bonta of the lawsuit. “We sued to make sure our rights are vindicated in court. $35 billion at issue for [California] with these two sources of grants for Homeland Security and Department of Transportation, so a lot at stake for us.”

The Golden State was also a part of the lawsuit against the Trump administration to block the president from slashing funds from public health departments.

A judge handed down a nationwide injunction blocking the president’s policy on Friday.

But California also needs the Trump administration and Republicans in Washington to approve Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for $40 billion in federal aid to help Los Angeles County recover from the devastating wildfires that broke out in January. Despite the financial ask, Bonta suggested it has not been part of the state’s decision when it comes to deciding when to file suit against the administration.

“The Trump administration has made it clear both in Trump 1.0, Trump 2.0, that he’s targeting blue states. He’s targeting Democrats, he’s targeting states that didn’t vote for him, he’s targeting California — that’s been his M.O. and his approach from day one,” he reasoned. “We are going to be unapologetic and immovable on our commitment to make sure he follows the law. If he’s going to retaliate, because we’re standing on the very unremarkable proposition that the President of the United States needs to follow the law and comply with the Constitution, I don’t know what to do with that.”

Bonta said that Californians should receive the necessary assistance, just as other states before them that have experienced a natural disaster deserves.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re a red state or a blue state, doesn’t matter if they don’t agree to some condition on an unrelated issue, like water policy or proof of citizenship at voting — which Trump has talked about,” Bonta said. “You should send the money because they’re Americans in need, period.”

Republicans who control the House and Senate have also taken aim at California. Earlier this month, the House voted to block the state from enforcing its rule to ban new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. The state had received waivers under the Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency during the Biden administration to mandate the change.

The Senate parliamentarian has ruled that the Senate is outside its authority to take a vote on the matter, but Republican leadership is still eyeing a potential vote. Bonta says his office is “watching that issue closely.”

“If the law is violated, as I think it’s been signaled that it could be, then we will defend our rights,” he said.

White House spokesman Kush Desai pushed back on Bonta’s comments.

“After decades of mismanagement, incompetence, and corruption, California Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for California’s woes. President Trump is quickly acting within his executive authority to cool inflation, secure the border, deport migrant criminals, and restore common sense to the federal government for the benefit of Californians and all Americans,” Desai told Spectrum News.

Bonta said the best way states can protect their 10th amendment rights is through the judicial system.

“If all we have is political grievance or policy or ideological difference, we can’t go to court, we won’t go to court,” Bonta said. “But if he breaks the law, if he violates the Constitution, we will see him in court, and we will stop him.”

Watch our full interview with Rob Bonta above.