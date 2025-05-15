WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this morning arising from President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. The question before the court is not on the legality of the order itself, but whether a federal court can issue a nationwide injunction to block the order.

“The question before the court is not can a president say no more birthright citizenship by executive order? The question is, can federal judges say, ‘We are not implementing this executive order anywhere in the country outside of that judge’s district’?” said Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson.

The question of just how far a federal judge’s power extends is a question that has dominated Washington for weeks. Republicans, including Trump himself, have accused the courts of unfairly blocking his agenda. The Republican majority in the House of Representatives has even passed a bill last month to try and limit the power of a judge from handing down nationwide injunctions.

Now, it is up to the nine Supeme Court justices to weigh in.

“It used to be that these nationwide injunctions, a single judge saying you can’t implement this policy anywhere in the country, were fairly rare. Now, they’re much more frequent,” Levinson said. “I think it was virtually inevitable that the court was going to have to answer the question of whether or not they’re, in fact, legal.”

Oral arguments are set to begin at 10 a.m ET.