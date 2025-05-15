The number of private sector jobs in New York increased by 14,400, or 0.2%, in April, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector jobs in the state to 8,471,700 in April. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased slightly lower in the same period, at 0.1%, the department said.

According to the state, private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 85,000, or 1%, over the year in April 2025, which is lower than the 1.2% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S over the year.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained the same at 4.2% in April, while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 14,600. New York City’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.1% in March to 5% in April. The rest of the state's unemployment rate also decreased from 3.6% to 3.5%.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).