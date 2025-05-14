Democrats are warning that proposed Medicaid cuts by Republicans could result in thousands of Americans being denied treatment for opioid addiction.

A report released by the Joint Economic Committee Democrats late last month estimates that roughly one million people receive medication treatment for opioid use disorder through Medicaid.

Democrats on the committee say that more than 100,000 could lose their medication treatment coverage if Republicans move forward with their plan to slash Medicaid funding by hundreds of billions of dollars over the next ten years. The spending reduction is part of the legislative package that Republicans are beginning to move through Congress to President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The biggest states for opioid addiction are places like West Virginia, places like Kentucky, places that [Vice President] JD Vance wrote about so eloquently in Hillbilly Elegy. Right, these places that have been left behind, and those are the places that are going to feel this bite the hardest, and it's just cruel. But these cuts will kill people,” said Rep. Sean Casten, D-Ill., who sits on the committee.

The Democrats point out that many treatment centers rely on Medicaid to keep their doors open, because a majority of their patients receive Medicaid benefits. One such center, the Amity Foundation in Los Angeles, is bracing for the likelihood of Medicaid cuts.

“It could be absolutely catastrophic for community-based orgs like ours and other community-based orgs that are very reliant on making sure that these safety net services are in place,” CEO Doug Bond said. “Every single person that we serve in the organization, which are thousands of individuals, are on Medicaid for their primary care insurance and for their mental health and support services.”

Amity Foundation, which operates treatment facilities in California and Arizona, works with individuals healing from incarceration, addiction, homelessness and other traumas to help them recover and re-enter society.

For Bond, the mission of Amity is a personal one. Both of his parents spent time in the criminal justice system, and as a result, he was placed in foster care as a young boy.

“I then had my own struggles with substance use disorder in my 20s, and if it wasn't for services like this, I wouldn't be alive today,” he said. “Today, I'm most proud of being a good husband, a father, a good father, and a good friend and community member.”

Bond explained that cutting off access to recovery and therapy resources will have impacts far beyond the individuals seeking the treatment. Studies have shown that there is a correlation between the expansion of Medicaid and crime reduction.

“When people are healthy, crime rates go down. When people aren't healthy, and don't have mental health services, substance abuse treatment — crime goes up,” he said. “We really look at it from the lens of treatment health services coupled with employment services and then ultimately getting people into permanent housing.”

If Medicaid cuts do wind up being signed into law, Bond said he believes state and local governments “are going to be faced with some very hard decisions” for not only providing basic health services to members of the community, but other employment and economic development challenges as well.

“This is not a partisan matter, frankly, and so people in all walks of life should understand the value of making sure that we all want a sense of safety, we all want a sense of health and that we need these services to make sure that our communities are healthy and safe,” Bond told Spectrum News

Republicans are proposing the Medicaid cuts to help cover the $4.5 trillion cost of the tax cuts sought by President Donald Trump.

Brett Guthrie, R-Ky, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has budgetary oversight of Medicaid, framed the cuts as a way to “stop the billions of dollars of waste, fraud and abuse” in the program “by ensuring states have the flexibility to remove ineligible recipients from their rows, and removing beneficiaries who are enrolled in multiple states.”

Casten expressed outrage that his colleagues could even consider such cuts.

“Mike Johnson, when he became speaker, famously said, ‘if you want to know what I think, just read the Bible,’” Casten said. “I'm still looking for the part that says you should look out for the merciless and the persecutors so that you can take money away from the meek. It's really hard to have a conversation about this and not start questioning the values… why do you get into this job, if not to help those folks?”

Asked for a response, the office of Speaker Mike Johnson cited an interview he gave Tuesday to Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren, when he said, “What we're actually doing, Greta is securing Medicaid. We're shoring it up, we're going to make sure that these essential programs are there for the people who genuinely need and deserve it.”

Johnson doubled down on Republicans' desires to instill work requirements, saying Medicaid was not intended for “able-bodied young men without dependents.”

“I'm one of the Republicans, as many of us are, who have a lot of Medicaid recipients in our district. We got to protect those people, but we also have to recognize that these programs are on a path to insolvency within an eight or nine-year window,” he said. “If we don't shore them up and don't restore them to the original intent, we'll be derelict in our duty, and it'd be a great disservice to the American people.”

Casten said he hopes his colleagues across the aisle will change their mind.

“If every member of Congress votes with the interests of their constituents, these cuts won't happen. We just need to make sure that their constituents understand that and make their interests known.”