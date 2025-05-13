The percentage of student loan balances that are past due spiked in recent months, now that a nearly five-year pause on repayment has ended, a report from the New York Federal Reserve found.

Nearly 8% of student loan debt in the first few months of 2025 was delinquent 90 or more days, compared to less than 1% late last year. The news came via the Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, released Tuesday by the Fed's Center for Microeconomic Data.

At the start of the pandemic, payments on federal student loans were put on hold, a practice that lasted through September 2023. Borrowers were then granted a one-year grace period before their past-due payments were reported to credit bureaus. The one-year “on-ramp” ended in October, so the delinquencies are now appearing on credit reports.

“The ramifications of student loan delinquency are severe,” Fed researchers wrote, noting that the U.S. Department of Education recently restarted trying to collect on defaulted loans and may garnish wages, tax returns and Social Security payments. Loan holders who have fallen behind also face “steep declines” in their credit rating, which could make borrowing more expensive and limit their access to credit.

The Education Department said in April that of the 42.7 million people with federal student loans, about 5 million were in default and another 4 million were in “late-stage delinquency,” meaning payments were behind by between about three and six months.

In a separate analysis, researchers from the Fed looked at the percentage of delinquency among borrowers and found that seven states had rates of higher than 30% of people behind on their student loans: Mississippi (44.6%), Alabama (34.1%), West Virginia (34%), Kentucky (33.6%), Oklahoma (33.6%), Arkansas (33.5%) and Louisiana (31.8%).

Researchers also found that borrowers 40 and older had higher delinquency rates than those under age 40. The group with the highest percentage was age 40-49, Fed analysts said.

Tuesday’s report tallied nationwide household debt, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards and student loans. From January through March, overall household debt rose by $167 billion to approximately $18.2 trillion.

Auto loans and credit card debt decreased by $13 billion and $29 billion, respectively, and mortgage balances increased by $199 billion. The Fed also noted rises in the amount of debt from home equity lines of credit ($6 billion) and student loans ($16 billion).

“Transition rates into serious delinquency have leveled off for credit card and auto loans over the past year,” Daniel Mangrum, research economist at the New York Fed, said in a statement. “However, the first batch of past due student loans were reported in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a large jump in seriously delinquent borrowers.”

Credit card balances typically decline at this time of the year as consumers pay down their balances after the holidays, the Fed said.

Researchers called the auto loan decline “atypical” and noted it the first such decrease since the third quarter of 2020. An inquiry about factors that contributed to this decrease was not immediately returned.