EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta and Gov. Gavin Newsom are filing a motion Monday for a preliminary injunction in California to stop the Trump administration’s tariffs while litigation in their case proceeds.

On April 16, Bonta and Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s use of power to impose tariffs and direct agencies within the administration to implement and enforce those tariffs.

The AG and governor argue that Trump’s tariffs are wreaking havoc on the U.S. financial system and causing immense harm to California’s economy, the fourth-largest in the world.

In addition to the motion for a preliminary injunction, Bonta and Newsom will also file an amicus brief in the Court of International Trade in “Oregon v. Trump,” a case challenging the president’s imposition of “emergency” tariffs.

“Last fall, Americans at the voting booth demanded lower prices. Now, Trump’s chaotic tariff war is threatening to skyrocket the cost of living for families, lower wages, slash jobs, and throw business owners and innovators into a spiral of uncertainty,” Bonta said in a statement. “Let me be clear, uncertainty and unpredictability are bad for business, bad for the economy, and bad for California. California is set to experience an outsized share of losses due to our larger economy, workforce, and exposure to trade. We are pulling out all the stops and will today ask the court to immediately halt these illegal tariffs while California argues its case.”

“President Trump has overstepped his authority, and now families, businesses, and our ports are literally paying the price,” Newsom said in a statement. “As the largest economy in the nation, California has the most to lose from President Trump’s weak and reckless policies.”

On Monday, stocks rallied after China and the U.S. announced a 90-day truce in their trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,100 points, and the S&P 500 shot up 3.3%.