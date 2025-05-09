Former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, D-Calif. says he is “fed up” with the Trump administration’s gutting of health programs and the leadership of his predecessor, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In an interview with Spectrum News Friday, Becerra expressed concern about the longterm health impacts the decisions could have on the health of Americans.

“There is no reason why a child today in America is going to die from measles when we have a life saving vaccine available. But two children in Texas have died who did not get vaccinated for Measles,” Becerra said, calling the administration's response “lukewarm” when it came to advocating for vaccinations. He added that it doesn’t help to continue to question “whether the science behind the vaccines is even good.”

“They’re talking about doing new trials, new tests for vaccines that have been out there forever,” said Becerra. “To say now we have to go back to the drawing board and retest these things is to delay the deployment of these life saving drugs.”

What You Need To Know Spectrum News sat down one-on-one with former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to discuss the changes occurring within the agency he once led



Becerra said the Trump administration has not done enough to push for vaccination against the measles, calling the response "lukewarm" and expressed frustration about his successor, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of vaccine skepticism



A spokesperson for HHS told Spectrum News that Secretary Kennedy maintains the most effective way to prevent measles is through the vaccine, and that the secretary “has responded to the current measles outbreak with urgency and clarity"



Becerra also warned about the potentially "devastating" impact of Medicaid cuts as Republicans try to find a way to pay for President Trump's tax cut agenda

Amid the measles outbreak, HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said Kennedy maintains the most effective way to prevent measles is through the vaccine, and that the secretary “has responded to the current measles outbreak with urgency and clarity.”

Becerra said he has not spoken to his successor, but he would take the call if Kennedy reached out. He said he stayed neutral for some time after leaving office, but that he felt it was time to speak out because he is frustrated at how “politics has now taken over science," and warned it could have deadly consequences.

“If you neglect your health, you’re going to be more ill later on in life. If America neglects the health of its people, we’re going to have a lot more Americans who are not well, dying as a result,” he argued. “When you stop doing the research for the next life saving vaccine, people will die. When you stop collecting the data that tells you where the real outbreaks are, you’re going to see people die.”

Becerra, who is running for governor of California, warned against what he sees as increased politicization from Kennedy’s tenure as secretary.

“As much as politics has a place in Washington, D.C., it really doesn’t have a place at the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Becerra.

Nixon refuted that politics are being prioritized over the health of Americans.

“During the last four years while Secretary Becerra was at the helm, HHS’ budget grew by 38% while health outcomes for Americans continued to decline. As Secretary Kennedy has said many times, we are one of the sickest nations in the world and that is finally being addressed under Secretary Kennedy’s leadership. Secretary Kennedy is focused on restoring trust in public health by leading with gold standard science, not politics,” Nixon told Spectrum News in a statement.

“Unlike prior approaches that too often blurred politics and public health, Secretary Kennedy has taken decisive, data-driven steps to restore focus, integrity and measurable impact across HHS programs. He believes the American people deserve radical transparency — not censorship — so they can make truly informed decisions about their health,” Nixon added.

Under the Trump administration, the department has seen a drastic restructuring, including a workforce reduction of around 10,000 employees, the consolidation of 28 divisions into 15, and the number of regional offices cut in half from 10 to 5. All of this being done, according to Kennedy, to save taxpayer money.

The Trump administration has also canceled billions in federal research grants that assist the National Institutes of Health in their research.

“When you fire the scientists that helped pull us out of COVID, when you fire the scientists that make sure that toys that are coming from overseas that our kids will put in their mouths aren’t manufactured with lead in them, when you fire the people who will provide us the data so we can pinpoint the hot spots of health dangers or help us know how to treat them best — we’re in trouble,” he said.

Becerra said his message to President Trump and Secretary Kennedy is simple: “Don’t play with people’s lives and their health.”

“They want to trust leaders, just as they want to trust their physician, they want to trust that the leader for health in the nation is giving them the righteous truth,” he said. “When you deny the validity and effectiveness of vaccines, you’re denying Americans the truth when you try to slow down life saving therapies by cutting the research money that lets us have that new experimental medicine available for that fourth stage cancer patient, you impact their health and their life.”

As Becerra continues his gubernatorial campaign, he warned against potential “devastating” Republican efforts to cut medicaid to pay for president Donald Trump’s tax cuts — though the GOP has said there won’t be cuts to benefits but only “waste, fraud and abuse.”

The former HHS secretary said that hospitals will also be put in a difficult spot, because patients will still arrive at the emergency room— they simply won’t have a way to pay the doctors who, by law, must treat them.

“Now we have to figure out how to cover these costs,” said Becerra. “It’s going to hit rural America hardest. It’s going to hit modest income, working Americans the hardest. It’s going to hit kids the hardest, and it’s going to hit seniors who are [of] modest income the hardest to see Medicaid services cut, because those are the populations that rely most on the Medicaid program.”

Spectrum News reached out to the White House for comment but did not hear back by the time this story was published.