Democrats in the Onondaga County Legislature are asking for access to a copy of Micron's draft environmental impact statement.
The report is considered the critical next step in the chipmaker's plans to build its massive plant in the town of Clay.
However, in a letter sent to the county's office of economic development, Democratic members of the legislature say they still have yet to set eyes on the draft.
Since being submitted in March, the report has undergone a review by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency.
The full report will be released to the public in June.