WASHINGTON — Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., is introducing a bill to require the White House to provide Congress 48 hours' notice before making a change to tariff policy, Spectrum News has exclusively learned.

“We want the administration, the future administration, or current — Republican or Democrat alike — to provide Congress advance notice of 48 hours before the tariff policy goes into effect,” said Kim.

What You Need To Know Kim is introducing the Reviewing Economic and Protection Objectives for the Reciprocal Tariffs Act, or REPORT Act, Spectrum News has exclusively learned



The bill would require the White House to provide Congress 48 hours' notice before making a change to tariff policy, a report from the administration as to why the president is increasing or decreasing tariffs, and require the U.S. Trade Representatitve to testify before the appropriate House and Senate committees



The Reviewing Economic and Protection Objectives for the Reciprocal Tariffs Act — or REPORT Act — would also require a report from the White House on why the president is increasing or decreasing tariffs, in addition to testimony by the U.S. Trade Representative before the House and Senate. The bill is cosponsored by Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., according to Kim’s office.

“Congress has the authority on trade policies. And I think it's really important that we take back that authority,” said Kim.

When asked if observers should take this bill as a direct response to the Trump administration’s tariff policy and the market uncertainty that occured in its wake, Kim said, "Well, obviously, we would not have to do this unless this tariff policy from this administration was moving through this fast."

“We just want some respect that Congress has the authority on trade policies,” she added.

Congress could simply pass legislation repealing a president’s tariffs, but that is not easy to do, not to mention that Republicans have shown no interest in doing so. Last month, Rep. Don Bacon, D-Neb., led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in introducing the Trade Review Act of 2025, which would require unilateral tariffs proposed by the executive branch receive congressional authority.

Bacon's bill also requires 48 hours' notice to Congress of any tariff policy changes but would limit the duration of such duties to 60 days, unless Congress enacts a joint resolution of approval to extend them. The bill has been referred to committee, but has not received a vote yet.

Kim told Spectrum News that her bill "does not impede the president's tariff agenda," that members of Congress "simply want to be able to discuss it in advance."

At the same time, Kim expressed she and her constituents at home have concerns about President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“I've heard from the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach in Southern California — where I'm from and that I represent — it is the gateway to the Pacific Rim. They depend largely on trade — free trades. They're telling us this tariff policy will probably hurt the bottom line, it's going to reduce the volume from 35% to 30% from last year to this year,” she said.

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of LA, confirmed those figures Tuesday during an appearance on CNN.

“This week, we’re down about 35% compared to the same time last year, and these cargo ships coming in are the first ones to be attached to the tariffs that were levied against China and other locations last month,” he said.

Right now there is a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs that is set to expire on July 9. During the pause, most countries, including the EU and Japan, are still facing a 10% U.S. tariff rate on imports, while tariffs on Chinese imports remain at 125%. That 90-day pause was implemented to give the administration time to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

On Thursday morning, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account that a trade deal had been reached between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” said Trump. “Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!”