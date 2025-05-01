WASHINGTON — The historic mineral rights deal the United States and Ukraine signed Wednesday could take effect within a week, according to a senior Treasury official.

The deal creates a co-equal partnership between the two countries in which they receive 50% of the royalties, license fees and other payments from new natural resource projects in Ukraine, including oil, gas and infrastructure.

The deal will take effect once the Ukrainian parliament ratifies it, which the Trasury official expects within the week



Originally slated for signing on Feb. 28, the deal fell apart after a contentious Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy



The Treasury official said the natural resources deal breaks the mold for international financial agreements from creating debt to generating revenue and could serve as a model for future deals with other countries

The partnership establishes a fund to receive the revenue from the new investments, which will be invested in new projects in Ukraine to increase the value for the fund’s owners, the Treasury official said. The idea is that the fund will generate long-term returns for both countries.

A fundamental component of the U.S. brokering a difficult peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, the agreement signals the U.S. has “skin in the game and is committed to Ukraine’s long-term success," the official said.



While it is unclear which natural resources are likely to be extracted first as part of the agreement, the official said oil and gas offer shorter timelines for cash flow. The United States is currently working with Ukraine to identify specific projects for the extraction of 55 minerals and rare-earth elements, which will take more time because they require infrastructure, prospecting and development before any revenue is generated.

President Donald Trump first proposed a natural resources deal between the U.S. and Ukraine earlier this year as a way for Ukraine to repay U.S. assistance in the war with Russia and to help the U.S. reduce its dependence on China for the minerals and rare-earth elements that are essential for cellphones, electric vehicles and batteries. Originally slated for signing on Feb. 28, the deal fell apart after a contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Treasury official said the Feb. 28 minerals deal was an opening framework that allowed additional work to be conducted to get to the detailed agreement that was signed Wednesday. In addition to the agreement itself, representatives for Trump and Zelenskyy signed two other documents: a limited agreement that establishes the revenue fund and a limited-liability-corporation document that governs the general partnership.

