LOS ANGELES — Tens of thousands of Los Angeles County workers will wrap up a 48-hour work stoppage Wednesday evening, remaining off the job for another day following a massive rally in downtown L.A. that snarled traffic and saw 14 arrests.

More than 55,000 members of Service Employees International Union Local 721 — including public works employees, public and mental health professionals, social workers and parks and recreation personnel — went on strike at 7 p.m. Monday, accusing the county of failing to fairly negotiate a new contract, an accusation the county denies.

What You Need To Know On Tuesday morning, the union bused members from various work sites to a rally outside the Hall of Administration at 500 W. Temple St.



Around midday Tuesday, the group amassed near the intersection of Fifth and Figueroa streets, and about a dozen workers sat in the middle of Fifth Street in a coordinated display of civil disobedience



The union accuses Los Angeles County management of refusing to bargain with union members in good faith, and allege retaliation and surveillance of union members County Library officials issued a statement saying the strike could impact services and possibly force temporary closures of some library locations

On Tuesday morning, the union bused members from various work sites to a rally that began outside the Hall of Administration at 500 W. Temple St. "to send the Board of Supervisors a powerful message: We won't back down!" The Board of Supervisors was meeting inside the building Tuesday morning.

Union members, most wearing purple shirts and many waving signs, marched on Temple Street, which was closed to traffic in the area to accommodate the action.

As the morning wore on, the crowd of workers swelled dramatically, and the group marched through the downtown area. The throng of purple-shirted workers blanketed streets as it moved, snarling downtown traffic. Workers carried banners at the head of the march, reading "LA County Workers on ULP Strike," and "We are the Safety Net."

Around midday, the group amassed near the intersection of Fifth and Figueroa streets, and about a dozen workers sat in the middle of Fifth Street in a coordinated display of civil disobedience. Fifth Street was closed from the Harbor (110) Freeway to Flower Street due to the demonstration.

Police eventually moved in and peacefully arrested the protesters one-by-one. The arrestees were quickly processed, cited and released at the scene.

The crowd slowly dissipated Tuesday afternoon.

The strike is expected to conclude at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The walkout was impacting a number of services, including the county's non-urgent health clinics, public libraries, wildfire clean-up services, trash pick-up and homeless encampment enforcement.

"This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more," David Green, SEIU 721's executive director and president, said in a statement when the strike was announced.

"From the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley, from the foothills to the beaches, all across LA County, we get the job done. That's why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers."

The union accuses Los Angeles County management of refusing to bargain with union members in good faith, and allege retaliation and surveillance of union members.

The union claims the county's proposal was a 0% increase for cost of living, and alleges the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors was able to spend $205 million on a downtown skyscraper for new office space, while maintaining there's no money for frontline staff.

The county disputes those claims, saying it offered the union workers a $5,000 bonus in year one as part of a three-year deal that would include "an additional bonus and cost-of-living adjustments."

"We are trying to strike a balance — fair compensation for our workforce while sustaining services and avoiding layoffs in the midst of some of the worst financial challenges we have ever experienced," according to the county Chief Executive Office.

County officials noted that the county is facing unprecedented fiscal challenges, including a $4 billion settlement of thousands of sex assault claims and $2 billion in impacts from January's wildfires "and the potentially catastrophic loss of hundreds of millions or more in federal funding."

County CEO Fesia Davenport recently released her budget proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year, including 3% cuts to some departments and the elimination of more than 200 vacant positions.

"We are working hard to make sure our labor partners understand the financial reality of our situation," according to a county statement. "Despite the severity of our fiscal outlook, the county has made fair and responsible counter proposals that we hope the union will seriously consider.

"We are committed to continuing constructive negotiations and to joining with labor on something we can all agree on — which is the county's absolutely essential role in serving the people who rely on us not just for safety net services but to make their lives better."

Several members of the Board of Supervisors also issued statements offering support for the workers and their desire to see a contract deal reached. But they cautioned about the county's precarious financial situation.

"I am confident that, through honest dialogue and mutual compromise, we can reach an agreement that protects both our workers and the safety net that so many Angelenos depend on," Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

"This is a moment when we must all work together — not against one another — so that we can continue providing the essential services our community needs."

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath added, "As thousands of SEIU 721 members strike, I want to acknowledge the deep frustration felt by our workforce. These are the same professionals who have stood on the front lines during wildfires, public health crises and countless emergencies. Their commitment to service is unwavering, and they deserve to be heard and respected."

Some non-urgent county clinics will be closed during the two-day strike. There are 35 libraries closed.

Some beach restrooms are closed. Portable toilets and handwashing stations are available for members of the public.

The Department of Medical Examiner announced there may be possible delays of essential and emergency services, possible processing delays for non- urgent matters, possible longer response times for in-person, email, and phone services and possible closure of the department's public counter.

Residents may experience delays in several services from the Department of Animal Care and Control, including public adoptions, reclaiming pets, purchasing or renewing pet licenses, and general animal care, the county announced.

Animal control officers will continue to respond to Priority One calls, which include but are not limited to incidents involving injured animals, ongoing bite incidents, and requests for police, sheriff, and fire assistance.

The Assessor's Office warned that members of the public may experience longer wait times at the Hall of Administration and delays in phone response times during the strike period.

The One-Stop Shop public service counter on the first floor of the Hall of Administration will remain open.

All other Hall of Administration public service counters will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

District, regional and satellite offices will remain open but may also experience service delays, including longer counter wait times and slower phone response times.

The Assessor's Office is encouraging the public to visit its website, assessor.lacounty.gov and create an E-Service account. Many Assessor services can be completed online and general inquiries are often addressed through the website.

The county noted that SEIU 721 is the county's largest union, with members in 36 of the county's 38 departments.

Residents can visit lacounty.gov/closures for details on possible closures or service delays caused by the strike.