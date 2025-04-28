Nearly 100 days into President Donald Trump’s second term in office, the majority of Latino voters say the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to a bipartisan poll by UnidosUS.

The majority (59%) disapprove of Trump and how the Republican Party is handling its leadership of Congress, the survey found.

“Latino voters are frustrated and extremely worried by what’s going on in our country, particularly when it comes to the economy,” UnidosUS President and CEO Janet Murguia said Monday during a presentation of the poll’s findings.

Polls from the nonprofit nonpartisan civil rights and advocacy organization had long found that the economy is the top priority among Latino voters. The most recent poll, conducted April 11-19, found that inflation, jobs and affordable housing are the most important issues among the 1,002 Latino voters who were surveyed.

Most Latinos (54%) feel the U.S. economy currently is worse than it was last year. Half said it will decline even further in the next year. About two-thirds say the tariffs Trump is implementing will reduce their economic opportunity and security by raising prices for the goods and services they buy. They also said Trump should receive the credit or blame for the economy.

The poll's findings are a contrast to what numerous surveys reported on the Latino vote last year, when a record number of new and young male voters cast their ballots for Trump. In November, 56% of Latino males between the ages of 18 and 39 voted for Trump, compared with 42% who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nationally overall, Latino voters lean Democratic. Harris won the Latino vote with 59% compared with 39% who voted for Trump, but her support was largely among older Latino voters. More than a quarter of Latinos who voted in 2024 had never voted before. Millions of Latinos who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 didn’t vote in 2024.

“The economy is the behemoth here," said Daron R. Shaw, a Republican pollster and professor at the University of Texas at Austin who conducted the poll with Matt Barreto of BSP Research at the University of California, Los Angeles. "Like most incumbent administrations, attitudes about the administration will rise and fall with the economic winds.

“So much of this new Republican strength amongst Latinos is showing itself in younger voters and newer voters, and they are disproportionately responsive to short-term forces,” Shaw said. “The economy dominates these short-term forces.”

The poll found Latinos are most opposed to Trump’s handling of immigration. While 78% of Latinos surveyed said law enforcement should deport dangerous criminals and that lawmakers should focus on removing immigrants who pose legitimate safety and security threats, just 22% said Trump should follow through on his promise to deport all undocumented immigrants.

Nearly half of the U.S. citizens who are Latino voters who were polled said they worry they are at risk of being targeted by immigration enforcement. Two-thirds support a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

Even though majorities of Latinos oppose most Trump policies — including allowing immigration enforcement in schools, eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion programs, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to access tax information and eliminating programs that help Americans pay their electricity bills — only half of the Latinos polled said Democrats would do a better job at addressing their top concerns; 13% said neither party is best.

“If the trust is gone and there’s a disillusionment with Republicans just as much as Democrats, are Latinos up for grabs?’ asked Ray Serrano, the national director of research and policy at the League of United Latin American Citizens. “We don’t know yet, but this polling tells us right now we’re moving in a direction that is the rise and immediate fall of the possible Trump Latino Democrat.”