Former Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala on Wednesday in San Francisco, her first extensive public remarks since leaving office. The speech will come one day after President Donald Trump, who defeated Harris in November's election, marks his 100th day back in office.

A source familiar with Harris’ planned remarks said the former vice president will honor the organization’s legacy of empowering women in politics — but will also provide what the source called a “pointed critique” of the Trump administration.

Harris has a long personal history with Emerge California. In 2003, when Harris was running for district attorney in San Francisco, future Emerge founder Andrea Dew Steele helped catapult Harris from 6% in name recognition to 56% of the vote. After the race, Dew Steele founded Emerge California and then Emerge America to train women to run for office.

While this is a rare public appearance for Harris since leaving office, she made headlines earlier this month during an appearance at the Leading Women Defined Summit, where she suggested to those gathered that she had warned the country about what a second Trump administration could mean.

“There were many things we knew would happen. I’m not here to say 'I told you so,'” she laughed.

Wednesday's speech, according to the source, will be a call to action against the Trump administration.

“She will reflect on the enduring promise of America and issue a call to action in the face of reckless economic policies and the urgent and escalating crisis facing America’s institutions and global leadership,” the source told Spectrum News.

The speech comes as Harris weighs her political future and whether to run for governor of California in 2026 or whether to hold out for another presidential bid in 2028. She is reportedly planning to make the decision by the end of summer — a decision that could totally upend the gubernatorial race if she throws her hat in the ring.

While she contemplates her next move, Harris has begun to slowly return to public life. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the former vice president will headline a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York on May 6. The DNC is billing the event, according to The Times, as a conversation between Harris and Chairman Ken Martin.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally Tuesday in Warren, Michigan, to mark his 100th day in office.