LOS ANGELES — The state of California has overtaken Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to data released from the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, or BEA.

According to the IMF’s 2024 World Economic Outlook data released Wednesday and BEA data, California’s nominal Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, reached $4.1 trillion, surpassing Japan’s $4.02 trillion, and placing California behind only the United States, China and Germany in global rankings.

California’s GDP figure is based on the latest state-level GDP data from the BEA.

“California isn’t just keeping pace with the world — we’re setting the pace. Our economy is thriving because we invest in people, prioritize sustainability, and believe in the power of innovation,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “And, while we celebrate this success, we recognize that our progress is threatened by the reckless tariff policies of the current federal administration. California’s economy powers the nation, and it must be protected.”

According to the governor’s office, California’s economy is growing at a faster rate than the world’s top three economies.

In 2024, California’s growth rate of 6% outpaced the top three economies: U.S. (5.3%), China (2.6%) and Germany (2.9%).

Newsom’s office said the state’s success is long-term. The state’s economy grew strongly over the last four years, with an average nominal GDP growth of 7.5% from 2021 to 2024.

In a news release, Newsom’s office said California is the nation’s top state for new business starts, access to venture capital funding, and manufacturing, high-tech, and agriculture. It also stated that the state drives national economic growth and sends over $83 billion more to the federal government than it receives in federal funding.

Additionally, California is the leading agricultural producer in the country and is also the center for manufacturing output in the United States, with over 36,000 manufacturing firms employing over 1.1 million Californians.

Steve Hilton, who recently announced he is running for governor in the state, took to X to say “California is now the fourth largest economy in the world, yet last in nearly every measurable metric.”

“Our economy thrives while our people suffer! They can’t afford simple housing; we are ranked the top state with the most people leaving rather than moving here. This is a crime against Californians and the future generation,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Preliminary data indicates India is projected to surpass California by 2026.

Just last week, California filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's tariffs. Newsom said that Trump lacks the authority to impose the sweeping 10% tariff on all imports.

Newsom said the tariffs would result in inflated costs and could bring billions of dollars in damage to California, which has the largest economy and is the largest importer among U.S. states.