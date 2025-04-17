The number of private sector jobs in New York increased by 5,600, or 0.1%, in March, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the state Department of Labor.

These put the total number of private sector jobs in the state to 8,464,400 in March. The number of private sector jobs in the U.S. increased slightly higher in the same period, at 0.2%, the department said.

According to the state, private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 89,400, or 1.1%, over the year in March 2025, which is lower than the 1.2% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S over the year.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 4.3% in February to 4.2% in March, while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 7,200. New York City’s unemployment rate also decreased, from 5.3% to 5.1%. The rest of the state's unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

The number of private sector jobs is calculated by a payroll survey of New York businesses conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).