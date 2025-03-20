Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called for the expansion of development of supply chain sites to help the future Micron site in Clay as part of his State of the County address Thursday evening.

It’s part of creating what he calls the “Central New York Semiconductor Cluster,” which aims to provide the future facility with the technological, educational and housing infrastructure to support the semiconductor manufacturer’s coming megafab site and $100 billion investment in the region.

“To meet the moment and to create the Central New York Semiconductor Cluster, we need to attract and develop a supply chain. Tooling, material supply and gas and chemical companies are critical to developing thecluster,” McMahon said.

He said he will advance to the county Legislature a fund balance resolution to develop new supply chain sites.

“This will be a large investment in our future and a necessary investment to create the CNY Semiconductor Cluster. Ensuring our community as a whole is ready and prepared to meet this moment and execute on the opportunity before us was the driving force behind updating our county comprehensive plan for the first time in nearly three decades,” McMahon said.

The county executive also announced Thursday that he received a copy of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Micron project. It will now undergo review by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency with multiple workshops, and eventually, a public comment period.

McMahon said the path as it stands means an environmental review would be completed this fall in time for a November groundbreaking, which would be just about three years since the Micron investment was first announced to the public.

Also regarding Micron, McMahon highlighted in his address the work underway at the STEAM school and construction on a clean room simulation lab at Onondaga County Community College, both with the goal of educating the future workforce in the semiconductor industry. He also highlighted that 12 towns and villages have so far taken advantage of the county grant program and updated their local comprehensive plans to help provide the region with future community-centered places with a mix of jobs, housing, shopping, dining, art and culture.

“We are making historic investments in people, we are building out the infrastructure necessary to dominate in high tech manufacturing and many other economic sectors,” McMahon said.

Also a part of McMahon’s address was touting the $100 million investment in a state-of-the-art aquarium, and improving and growing the housing stock and the Onondaga County Hotel Initiative to fill the hole of several closed hotels in the region, which has hurt sales tax growth.