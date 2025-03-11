We are now just four days away and counting from a potential government shutdown when the country runs out of money to pay its bills.

While House Republican leadership has been slating a vote on a stop-gap measure that was unveiled over the weekend, the path to getting the bill over the finish line is anything but certain.

What You Need To Know The clock is ticking for Congress to pass a stop-gap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week



Wildfire relief for California was left out of the continuing resolution, but a source familiar with the disaster relief negotiations tells Spectrum News that those conversations are ongoing and that they do not view this as delay in getting the disaster relief to families in need



House Democrats have been firmly against the bill from the beginning and have remained united, leaving Speaker Mike Johnson to try and corral his own members to get the bill across the finish line



Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is already out against the bill, and other Republicans on Monday showed signs of wavering

Over the weekend, Johnson unveiled a 99-page bill that would fund the government through September 30th, besides boosting spending for defense by about $6 billion and cutting nondefense programs by $13 billion.

The bill also grants the Trump administration’s request for an increase in immigration enforcement while freezing billions in special funding for the IRS.

A source familiar with the ongoing negotiations over disaster relief told Spectrum News that when Governor Gavin Newsom’s request came in late last month, it needed to be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration in addition to the appropriations committee.

That review process is underway, according to the source, who added that they do not view this continuing resolution as a delay in getting disaster aid for the California families that need it.

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., expressed disappointment that Republicans “are not really engaging with this yet,” and that Governor Newsom’s federal funding request was not included in this bill. But he also wanted to assure his constituents that work was still being done to try to secure the funding.

“FEMA and SBA have enough money to do everything they’re planning to do or could do in the next 2 to 3 months. So the fact that the money isn’t in this bill is not going to interrupt the effort — as long as we get our job done in the next few months,” promised Sherman. “We need to provide real help to those who lost everything in the Eaton Fire and, of course, the Palisades Fire.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has been staunchly against the continuing resolution throughout the weekend, and other Republicans have come out against the bill as well Monday night — though many of them would not say they were a “hard no,” meaning leadership or President Donald Trump themselves might sway them.

Sherman, following House Democratic Leadership, said he is a ‘no’ on the proposed continuing resolution — but said he wouldn’t be surprised if Speaker Johnson can conjure the Republican votes necessary in the final hours to push the bill across the finish line.

“Almost every Republican does whatever Trump tells them, even if it’s the exact opposite of what he told them to do the day before. And even if it’s the exact opposite of what they’ve stood for, during decades in Congress. Trump has a vice-like grip on all but perhaps one member of the Republican delegation,” he said.

Sen. Alex Padilla, in a statement to Spectrum News, criticized House Republicans for leaving wildfire relief out of the bill, but didn’t necessarily rule out supporting the bill if it makes it to the Senate.

“The House Republican spending bill completely shortchanges California and other disaster-stricken states like the Carolinas on disaster relief. We cannot leave communities in our states behind as they continue to rebuild and recover from devastating recent disasters,” said Padilla. “The best path forward is for Congress to immediately pass a 30-day CR to keep the government open while we continue negotiations to fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year in a way that properly funds disaster relief and doesn’t cede more power to Trump and Elon Musk.”

And while House Democrats have remained steadfast in their position against the bill, freshman Rep. Laura Friedman, D-Calif. is trying to amend the legislation, though the chances of it being added to the legislation are slim to none.

The Burbank congresswoman introduced an amendment that proposes by signing the bill into law, President Donald Trump will recognize and uphold Congress’ constitutional authority to authorize and appropriate funds and will disburse the funds “faithfully and in full.”

The amendment is the latest attempt by Democrats to get Republicans to push back against Trump, whom Democrats say has been trampling on congressional authority in recent weeks.