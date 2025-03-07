LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Trump administration is pushing forward with major cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, proposing a rollback to 2019 staffing levels. That would mean eliminating nearly 80,000 jobs — a 15% reduction in the VA workforce.
Officials say it’s an effort to cut government waste, but critics warn it could drastically impact services for veterans, especially those benefiting from the PACT Act, which provides support for those exposed to toxins in combat.
Local veterans and VA workers are bracing for the fallout and have shared their reactions to the proposal.
