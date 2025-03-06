The New York State Business Council and more than a dozen chambers of commerce sent a letter Thursday pressing the state's congressional delegation to push back against President Donald Trump's proposed cuts to National Institutes of Health grants — arguing it would be detrimental to New York communities.

Business leaders urged the state's 26 representatives to fight cutting the NIH grants, which provides over $3.5 billion to more than 250 entities across the state for some of the nation's leading biomedical, cancer and other health care research.

"Your leadership is crucial to safeguarding the institutions that power our state’s economy and workforce," according to the letter. "We urge you to take immediate action in opposing the implementation of this harmful policy."

The Greater New York Hospital Association estimates capping the funding could result in a loss up to $850 million for state research and institutions at the State University of New York risk, losing $79 million for cutting-edge research across the state, according to the letter.

"The impact of these cuts will be far-reaching," the business leaders wrote, adding it would undermine the state's economic growth and workforce. "Without proper funding, businesses across New York could see significant challenges in employee health access."

New York is the second-largest recipient of NIH funding for this research, which is used to develop new therapies and medical treatments.

"New York State's business community is standing together — from North Country to Buffalo to Long Island — to emphasize the importance of NIH funding for the success of our economies and the well-being of our employees," Business Council of New York State President & CEO Heather Mulligan said in a statement. "At a moment when we need to be focused on creating a more affordable state for New Yorkers, we urge our Congressional leaders to fight against NIH cuts."