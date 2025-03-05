WASHINGTON, D.C. -- During his congressional address Tuesday, President Donald Trump boasted the country has seen $1.7 trillion in new investment over the past several weeks — a result, he said, of confidence in his election and new economic policies.

That included a $100 billion commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to expand its Arizona operations.

"They will come because they won't have to pay tariffs if they build in America so it's very amazing. You should get rid of the CHIP Act and whatever's left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt or any other reason you want to," Trump said.

TSMC did benefit from $6.6 billion in direct CHIPS and Science Act funding and another $5 billion in low cost loans for the original facility build-out. But Trump has not been a fan of the 2022 law and levied his most overt criticism as president.

"Your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn't mean a thing," he said. "They take our money and they don't spend it."

New York has been a direct beneficiary of the federal subsidies with billions in funding going toward projects like Micron in Syracuse, GlobalFoundries in Malta, IBM in Albany and Hudson Valley, and the designation of a federal semiconductor tech hub from Buffalo to Syracuse. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-NY-20, a CHIPS champion, expressed concern after Trump's address.

"That came across as a very, very much unwanted wish list. If he is going to push that on us, we're going to fight tooth and nail against that," Tonko said.

Republican Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said Micron has already secured funding and is confident the massive project will continue to move forward.

"There is an appetite both in Congress and in the semiconductor industry to see some of those regulations go away and I think you had a little bit of a tit for tat that he was able to land more semiconductor investment without any grants and the previous administration had a lot of semiconductor investment with grants," McMahon said.

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy is also unphased by the CHIPS Act criticism.

"I've heard those comments before in previous campaigns and I honestly think smart people and cooler heads will prevail once they look at what this act brings. If anything, I would hope the president would look at investing even more," Duffy said.

CHIPS has broad support with Democrats. It did have some bipartisan support in 2022, including from Republican members like Chris Jacobs and John Katko. Neither of them, however, are in office anymore.

Rep. Claudia Tenney voted against the bill and Spectrum News 1 has not heard back from her office or Rep. Nick Langworthy's. Speaker Mike Johnson also did not vote for the bill and has suggested repeal but did tell reporters in Syracuse late last year that his conference does support domestic production of semiconductors as a policy.

Spectrum News 1 also reached out to both GlobalFoundries and Micron today but has not yet heard back.