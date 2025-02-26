ALBANY, N.Y. -- Federal policy changes were a major topic at the New York state Legislaure budget hearing on labor and workforce development.

Lawmakers asked state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon how New York was dealing with potentially thousands of employees the Trump administration has or is in the process of letting go.

"We really are very, very interested in these new workers, who frankly many of them live in New York state. Come work for the state," Reardon said.

Department of Civil Service Commissioner Tim Hogues said former federal employees won't be fast-tracked for jobs but many of them are likely well-qualified for the roughly 8,000 open state positions. He said the NY Helps program, launched in 2023 and expanded last year, temporarily waives entrance exams for nearly all open public jobs.

Hogues said the program, which his department is seeking authorization to extend another year to June 2026, has already resulted in nearly 24,000 state-level appointments.

"The message has been simple and clear. It is easier than ever to get a job with New York state and now is the time to apply," he said.

Meanwhile, the state is still facing a rough $6.3 billion unemployment insurance fund debt from the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers continue to take on an additional cost burden as a result but there is a plan to pay it off by 2027.

Reardon said federal employee layoffs won't exacerbate the issue.

"Any federal employee in the state of New York who is genuinely laid off can come to us and apply through our unemployment insurance system but the money that pays their unemployment is a federal fund and it does not come out of the New York state trust fund," she said.

The Department of Labor said it's also focused on recovering wage theft and the governor's plan to authorize the department to levy liens and seize financial assets will help significantly.

"This will help us get money directly back into the pockets of hard-working New Yorkers. It also sends a message that there is zero tolerance for wage theft in New York state," she said.

Department heads said efforts to update technology, pay structures and qualification requirements, as well as proposals to expand apprenticeship programs and training in key industries should attract more employees. However, unions tell legislators they still have serious concerns about recruitment and retention.

"Chronic short-staffing is unsustainable. Our members are at their breaking point. The morale is just overwhelming. Excessive overtime and mandations are commonplace because they are doing the jobs of other people and frankly what were seeing in the DOCCS facilities right now is indicative of a broken system, not just one piece of legislation," Randi DiAntonio, New York State Public Employees Federation vice president, said.