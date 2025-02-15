Empire State Development Commissioner Hope Knight joined other state officials on a walking tour of downtown Albany Friday to speak with business owners about how to best spend $400 million Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing in next year’s budget to give the Capital City a facelift.

In addition to $150 million earmarked for an overhaul of the state Museum, the governor wants $200 million spent on “tangible strategies" for public safety, quality of life improvements and commercial building renovations, especially downtown. The city has struggled in the aftermath of the pandemic as remote work dried up much of the foot traffic associated with the Empire State Plaza and other state offices.

Angelo Maddox, owner of Fresh and Fly Clothing, told reporters he’s frustrated that he has to direct customers blocks away from his store for a meal or a cup of coffee.

“We’re the capitol of New York. We should be vibrant, we should be more vibrant than any city in the nation,” he said.

Maddox and other business owners were clear that in a post-COVID world, they need direct help from the state.

“One of the immediate things that needs to be done is to open up resources for small businesses to access working capital, now,” he said.

Others implored state officials to come up with incentives to get state and county workers to come back to downtown offices on a regular basis, and stick around after work.

“They have to come back,” said Keith Mahler, owner of Maurice’s Deli. “Offer them something, like longer breaks that are paid for, put gyms in places where there are eateries inside state facilities so maybe they can kill two birds with one stone when they come to work.”

Also a priority, making people feel safe downtown.

“We need to hire more police officers who are respected, not have a shortfall of them,” Mahler told officials.

Hochul has said law enforcement resources will be part of the package, but Knight also said several business owners told her they wanted to see more people living downtown and more mixed-use development, and she believes that will play a role as well.

“If you have lively activity going on in the street, that really deals with public safety as well as quality of life,” she said.

State Sen. Pat Fahy, who represents Albany, stressed that public safety needs to be a cornerstone of the initiative.

“It is no secret we need the help. We had five shootings, I understand, in the last week alone,” she said.

She, however, cautioned that public safety is only part of the puzzle. Whether it’s a soccer stadium, a revitalized state Museum or new mixed-use development, something needs to fill the void left by people who used to spend time downtown while at work.

“What are the draws to get people into these urban cores, to get people into our small town main streets?”

As the city has tried but struggled to bounce back from the pandemic, questions have arisen over how the state will ensure Albany’s local leaders are able to sustain whatever positive result the funding may spur.

“We’re going to put together a comprehensive plan, we’re going to get feedback from all of the stakeholders and make sure it’s a plan that can hold and move forward in the city,” Knight said.