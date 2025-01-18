ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- The U.S. Department of Commerce officially announced funding for three factories in upstate New York. It's awarding the company Corning in the North Country up to $32 million to expand production of glass products used in advanced semiconductor chips.

Edwards Vacuum at the Genesee County STAMP Facility will get up to $18 million to support the construction of its dry pump facility, also vital to semiconductor manufacturing. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer first announced the investment earlier this week.

And the federal government is increasing its investment in GlobalFoundries' Saratoga County facility by as much as $75 million as the company plans to expand its packaging of cutting-edge circuits.

"The whole corridor, upstate, I just believe is exploding with growth. These funds are a great amount of help and assistance. It does inspire confidence. The big thing now is execution on those jobs and companies and making sure those dollars are well spent," Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy said.

Duffy said while none of the CHIPS Act assisted projects are happening directly in his region, counties across the state are working in cooperation. Last year, the federal government designated the I-90 corridor between Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse as the country's only tech hub for semiconductors.

"It's just getting off the ground but I sense it will have long-term and far-reaching impacts," Duffy said.

He was quick to extend credit for the investments to Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul who he says have been vital recruiters. The state is also helping to subsidize these projects.

Duffy expects more supply chain companies will decide to locate in places like Rochester which boasts colleges and universities focused on research and job training.

"One of the roles we have here is being focused on workforce development. Monroe Community College has that responsibility here in Rochester," he said.

While the Biden administration and a Democratic Senate led by Schumer championed the CHIPS Act, Duffy believes momentum will carry over with new leadership.

"Aside from the political rhetoric, incoming president is a business person by trade. You don't come in and inhibit economic growth and prosperity. I've heard the incoming president talk about being independent of other countries, making America strong again, especially with technology The semiconductor industry is the future," Duffy said.