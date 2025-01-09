WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing Brightline with more than $33 million to add additional passenger cars to their trains.

Central Florida Rep. Darren Soto, who announced the funding, says it will “meet increased demand and reduce traffic,” while also being a cleaner mode of transportation for the environment.

What You Need To Know Brightline is receiving a $33.8 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Restoration and Enhancements Grants Program



It will help expand trains from five to seven cars.



Brightline says the funding will be provided over a two-year period

The funding comes from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Restoration and Enhancements Grants Program. It will extend trains from five to seven cars.

“This is going to be key to help out with both constituents traveling to South Florida and Central Florida, as well as our top industry, tourism,” Soto said.

Soto, who advocated for the funding, says the new train cars are being ordered and are built in California. As demand grows for the trains, he hopes it will alleviate traffic on busy roadways.

“Brightline has been very popular, and so it’s been a challenge with the number of cars they have," he said. "So, this is going to expand the length of the trains, expand access. And knowing that we’re going to expand I-4, and we’re going to expand the Turnpike, but it’s still not going to be enough. We need Central Florida commuters to have options."

Brightline began operating from Orlando to Miami in September 2023. The company said in 2024 it “welcomed 40% more guests than the previous year.” As a result of the funding, it plans to “reintroduce a new South Florida commuter pass” for frequent travelers.

Despite the increased demand for the new train, the Orlando Business Journal reported last month that Brightline had about $493 million in losses “in the first nine months of 2024.”

“While it’s important that they make a profit, ultimately, because they’re a private company, it is also important that we continue to expand these options, because it’s all about the quality of life in Central Florida, which is fast growing," Soto said. "And Central Florida commuters know what they face every day, so we’re going to continue to give them options to help with that morning commute and other travel that they may do throughout the day."

Brightline says the funding will be provided over a two-year period.