The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers trade association launched an ad campaign Tuesday to underscore its support for President-elect Donald Trump. Called “Day One Priority,” the issue campaign calls attention to Trump’s pledge to end President Joe Biden’s so-called electric vehicle mandate and is running as video and newspaper ads in Florida and Washington, D.C.

Throughout his campaign, Trump said he would end Biden’s policy to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles “on day one”

“President-elect Trump knows Americans oppose gas car bans and EV mandates, which is why he promised to end them on day one of his presidency,” AFPM President and CEO Chet Thompson said in a statement Tuesday. “Stopping Gavin Newsom’s ban on sales of new gas cars and revising EPA’s national vehicle standards to safeguard consumer freedom will be key pillars of the Trump legacy.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump said he would end Biden’s policy to phase out gas-powered cars in favor of electric vehicles “on day one.” The Environmental Protection Agency’s tailpipe emission rule issued in March would have effectively resulted in just 29% of the new car market remaining gas powered by 2032.

The Biden administration rule followed California’s Advanced Clear Cars regulation, which requires all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. More than a dozen other states have adopted the California regulation.

The “Day One Priority” ad says the EPA and California clean car regulations will mean higher car prices, lost American jobs and dependence on China.

In 2024, about 8% of new vehicles sold in the United States were electric vehicles — up from 7.6% in 2023. Cox Automotive said Monday it expects 10% of new U.S. car sales will be electric in 2025.